Super Tuesday spending wars: Bloomberg drops almost $200 million on airwaves Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's deep pockets have translated into an overwhelming spending edge on the airwaves in Super Tuesday states. In the 14 states that hold their presidential nominating contests on Tuesday, Bloomberg has spent $198.4 million on television and radio ads, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. That's more than six times the spending of the rest of the field combined and their affiliated super PACs. Total Super Tuesday TV and radio ad spending Bloomberg: $198.4 million

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders: $15.7 million

Persist PAC (A super PAC supporting Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren): $9 million

Former Vice President Joe Biden: $2.1 million

Warren: $2 million

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: $338,000

Unite the Country (Pro-Biden super PAC): $163,000 Bloomberg is the top spender in each one of the 14 states, dropping more than half his total between California and Texas, the two biggest delegate prizes of Tuesday's slate. California TV and radio spending Bloomberg: $71 million

Sanders: $7.1 million

Persist PAC: $3.6 million

Biden: $629,000

Gabbard: $74,000

Unite the Country: $18,000 Texas TV and radio spending Bloomberg: $52 million

Sanders: $3.9 million

Persist PAC: $2 million

Warren: $790,000

Biden: $463,000

Gabbard: $46,000

And he's responsible for at least three-quarters of all money spent on TV and radio ads in 13 of the 14 states (he's spent six out of every 10 dollars dropped on the Virginia airwaves).







Trump on Democratic candidates: 'Whoever it is, I don't care' Ahead of more than a dozen primary contests Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he doesn't care which candidate secures the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. "Whoever it is, I don't care. I really don't care. Whoever it is, we will take them on," Trump told reporters outside of the White House, touting a rebuilt military and a strong economy. Trump said he would "very gladly" debate "any of them" in the general election and is ready "to take on anybody." The president said that there's "no question" that the Democratic establishment is trying to take the nomination away from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. "Look, a lot's gonna be learned tonight. We'll see how well Biden does; we'll see how well Sanders does. I would have said two, three days ago, Biden was not looking too good, [but] now he's looking better," he said. "Probably by 9:00 or 10:00 o'clock tonight, we're gonna have some big answers."







Paper ballots, transportation issues in Tennessee after tornado At least one polling station in a Tennessee county began using paper primary ballots Tuesday after a tornado ripped through the central part of the state, killing at least 22 people. The polling place in Wilson County's St. Stephen's Catholic Church, east of Nashville, began using paper ballots because it lost electricity, said Lauren Breeze, a member of the county's election commission. As a result of the tornado damage, a number of people had to enter two shelters that opened in Wilson County, including 35 to 40 people at Victory Baptist Church and at least 13 people at the Highland Heights Church of Christ. Neither shelter was offering transportation to polling sites, Breeze said. In addition, two high schools in the county that were originally supposed to be polling locations were closed because of storm damage. Voters who were assigned to those sites have been redirected to other locations.







Homeland Security hasn't seen signs of election meddling — so far The Department of Homeland Security is "at a heightened state of operational readiness" as Super Tuesday voting gets underway, a senior official said Tuesday. In a press call Tuesday morning, a senior official at DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told reporters that the agency's two election war rooms in Arlington, Virginia — one classified and one unclassified, and filled with representatives from multiple levels of government — had been on alert for potential issues "since early January," but hadn't seen anything concerning yet. Per the terms of the call, the senior official requested to not be identified by name. CISA has sought to take a clearer leadership role in election security since January 2017, when DHS classified U.S. elections as critical infrastructure after the Russian government interfered in the 2016 campaign. While declining to share specifics, the government was monitoring "low-level" of activity targeting the major threats to elections, cyberactivity on election-related infrastructure and dis- or misinformation campaigns. But that's a constant, the official said. Constant scanning of internet-connected networks is a reality, and influence operations are "a 365-day threat," the official said. "There's a low level of constant activity, but at the moment we're not seeing any appreciable increase or spike in activity."







Biden's team says 'thanks, but no thanks' to Comey's endorsement Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020







Coronavirus fears keep some poll workers away Election officials in Travis County, home of Austin, Texas, are implementing emergency procedures to fill in for poll workers who didn't show up to their stations Tuesday because they fear contracting the coronavirus. Some poll workers were relocated to some of the county's most severely understaffed polling centers. "It's been in the news, just because they've been seeing it in the news, and reading about what they find to be scary stats relating to it," said Victoria Hinojosa with the County Clerk's Office. "A lot of them are older so their health is always a concern." Residents cast their ballots during the presidential primary in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 3, 2020. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images "Most locations are up and running now, and we're continuing to work on resolutions to get everywhere fully staffed," Hinojosa said. In Sacramento, California, around a dozen of the nearly 700 election clerks opted out over coronavirus fears. "To better equip our Vote Centers for any spread of germs, we've sent out sanitation supplies to our vote centers including hand sanitizer, antiseptic wipes for the voting booths, tissues and gloves that people using the touchscreens can use," said a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters.







Analysis: Warren is the undercard Obviously, everyone's watching to see where Sanders and Biden finish in terms of delegates — an answer that might not be fully detailed for days or weeks. But the undercard is Elizabeth Warren's delegate count. The departures of Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg make it more likely that the Massachusetts senator will make the 15 percent threshold in states and congressional districts across the country. If Sanders and Biden are running close to each other, two or three hundred delegates apiece in the baskets of Warren and Mike Bloomberg over the course of the primary season could easily prevent either Sanders or Biden from winning a majority of delegates outright. Warren comments on Biden endorsements after voting in Massachusetts March 3, 2020 03:08 Since Bloomberg is running to the right of Biden, his delegates would be very unlikely to move toward Sanders in any scenario. But Warren's delegates could conceivably go either way — or split — which might end up giving her a ton of leverage heading into the Democratic convention this summer. That's why her delegate count tonight, driven primarily by whether she makes threshold statewide in California and Texas, is a big dynamic to watch.







7 things to watch on Super Tuesday The Democratic contest is rapidly becoming a two-person race between establishment-friendly moderate Joe Biden and progressive populist Bernie Sanders. Super Tuesday will determine which one has the edge — and whether any wild cards remain in the hunt. It's the biggest day on the primary calendar, with one-third of Democratic delegates up for grabs in 14 states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Vermont — as well as the territory of American Samoa and the votes of those living abroad. There are several things to watch for on a critical day of voting as the race narrows to four major candidates — Biden, Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg.






