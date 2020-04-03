Supreme Court cancels courtroom argument for rest of the term Supreme court cancels oral argument for remainder of term April 3, 2020 01:22 The Supreme Court says it won’t keep the oral argument schedule for the rest of the term. The court says if public health and safety considerations change, it might hear a few cases. But it says it will decide all the cases docketed for the term, based on the written briefs. Among the cases it could hear are the fight over Trump’s financial records and the future of the Electoral College system. Share this -







Influencer Arielle Charnas faces more backlash Arielle Charnas attends YAGP's 20th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2019 in New York. Jared Siskin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images file Social media influencer Arielle Charnas, who sparked outrage in March when she disclosed she tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened by a friend, is facing renewed backlash for retreating to the Hamptons. Charnas, based in New York City, said in a lengthy statement Thursday to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she wanted to "share the truth" and "above all else," express her sincerest remorse. Charnas said she was speaking out, in part, to address accusations she had falsified her test results, which she said was "unequivocally untrue." She also claimed to have received death threats against her entire family, including her two young daughters. Read the full story here.







First TSA employee dies from COVID-19 A employee at Newark Liberty International Airport became the first TSA employee to die from complications of COVID-19, authorities said Friday. Francis Boccabella III, 39, handled a bomb-sniffing dog that screened air cargo going aboard passenger aircraft, the TSA said. His canine partner was Bullet, a 6-year-old German Short-haired Pointer.







With unemployment surge, millions expected to lose insurance, turn to Medicaid If unemployment continues to grow, an additional 10 million to 20 million Americans could enroll in Medicaid and millions could live without health care coverage altogether, a study published Friday found. Insurance provided by employers could drop by 11 million to 23 million. This could prove to be a huge burden on state Medicaid programs as enrollment grows, the cost for coronavirus treatment proves to be costly and state revenues continue to plummet. The study, published by research firm Health Management Associates, looks at three scenarios — unemployment at 10 percent, 17.5 percent and 25 percent — and the effects it would have on insurance coverage. If unemployment rose to 25 percent, Medicaid enrollment nationally would grow from 70 million people to 94 million, employer-sponsored coverage could drop by 35 million people and the number of uninsured Americans would jump from 29 million before the outbreak to nearly 40 million people. Medicaid enrollment will expand by roughly 5 million even without any increase in unemployment because the states that take funding from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act aren't able to unenroll people from the program. Read the more about the issue here.







A reassuring message in the sky over Los Angeles In full: "WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER THANK YOU HEALTHCARE WORKERS THANK YOU FIRST RESPONDERS #WEWILLGETTHROUGHTHIS" pic.twitter.com/Ho3IQj4JeN — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) April 3, 2020







Photo: Lining up for groceries in Johannesburg Shoppers wait outside a store in Johannesburg on Friday. South Africa is in a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Jerome Delay / AP







Making your own face mask? Some fabrics work better than others Sewing machines across the U.S. are whirring to life now that the federal government is expected to recommend that people living in coronavirus hot spots cover their face to prevent spread of the coronavirus. But if you are making your own covering, new research finds that some fabrics are better than others at filtering out viral particles. Read more.







Polish official who relayed horrors of Holocaust dies of coronavirus The secretary who took down the first eyewitness accounts of the Holocaust to be smuggled out of Nazi-occupied Poland has died at age 107 from the coronavirus at a New York City hospital, the Polish Press Agency reported. Walentyna Janta-Polczynska was the personal secretary of Gen. Wladyslaw Sikorski, leader of the wartime Polish government in exile in London, when she was tasked with taking dictation from Polish resistance fighter Jan Karski. Karski later personally delivered word of the mass slaughter of the Jews by the Germans to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. After the war, Janta-Polczynska settled in New York City where her home in Elmhurst, Queens, became a literary salon for exiled Polish writers.






