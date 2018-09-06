Feedback

Survey shows Kaepernick campaign has already taken a toll on Nike

Nike’s new ad campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is tanking the company’s favorability ratings, according to a survey from Morning Consult, a polling company.

The company, which surveyed more than 8,000 people before and after the print and TV ads were released earlier this week, said that Nike’s favorability ratings have dropped sharply.

"Before the announcement, Nike had a net +69 favorable impression among consumers, it has now declined 34 points to +35 favorable," Morning Consult wrote in its report.

The ad campaign features Kaepernick, the athlete-turned-activist who knelt during the national anthem to protest mistreatment of minorities in the U.S.

The ad copy reads: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” 

Kaepernick has not played for an NFL team since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. Since then, the NFL has been dealing with an ongoing controversy over players protesting during the national anthem.

President Donald Trump even tweeted about the Nike ad campaign.

"Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts," the president tweeted. "I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!"Morning Consult’s First Poll released on Thursday morning found:

  • Only 2 percent of Americans reported hearing something negative about Nike recently. That number jumped to 33 percent following the announcement.
  • Republicans had the biggest swing, with those "like to purchase Nike goods" declining from 51 percent to 28 percent.

There's a book about Matt Drudge on the way

Investigative reporter Matthew Lysiak has just signed a new book deal to write about one of the biggest names in conservative media: Matt Drudge.

Lysiak signed a deal for the book with his publisher, Benbella Books, he and the company confirmed on Tuesday.

There's been a lot of ink spilled about influential figures in conservative media from Infowars' Alex Jones, to Fox News' Roger Ailes, and talk radio's Rush Limbaugh, but not much is known about Drudge, a relatively anonymous figure despite his eponymous website.

DrudgeReport.com hit the national consciousness in January 1998 after he published an allegation that Newsweek was sitting on a story about then-President Bill Clinton's affair with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. 

Back then the format looked like a word processing tool. Here's a link to the original Clinton/Newsweek story. Now, Drudge Report has one main story with a photo and giant headline and three columns of links to the most gripping stories of the day. 

The website remains one of the most-read news websites, with Drudge's own website on Tuesday touting 22 million visits within the past 24 hours and some 817 million visits in the past 31 days. For many journalists, a link on Drudge means a guaranteed audience.

Lysiak, the author of "Newtown: An American Tragedy," said: "This is a man who dictated the stories we read more than any person in history. It is not just a revolution in the way we consume news. He has seized a narrative and little remains known about the guy."

Lysiak, a former New York Daily News reporter, is however having trouble reaching the man himself. He has sent a number of certified letters, he said, and reached out to friends who say they are too afraid that he'll cut them off.

The book is due out in 2019. Drudge didn't return an email request for comment.

Claire Atkinson

NewsGuard gives Fox News a thumbs up, Breitbart a thumbs down

Trying to rate the trustworthiness of America's news destinations isn't the easiest task — just ask Facebook.

But NewsGuard Technologies, a digital media start-up, is working its way through thousands of publications and media outlets to allocate a green flag for good journalism or a red flag for questionable practices.

Run by the founder of Court TV, Steve Brill, and former WSJ publisher Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard wants to bring ad dollars back to news destinations after social platforms muddied the waters about what's real and what's fake.

The aim is to replace algorithms with humans who are writing short "nutritional labels" with details about the provenance and reliability of news. 

The company has already discovered a few dilemmas; they questioned how to identify websites that simply have sports scores and websites set up by industry associations.

Steve Brill, speaking in a phone interview, added that the service has been emailing Breitbart, which currently has a red flag to help it gain a green verification.

"Breitbart is red but if it makes one change it becomes green, if it would list its owners on the website," Brill said.

Breitbart scores positive marks for five of the nine criteria that help readers determine what's trustworthy. Brill said NewsGuard received no response to its outreach. Breitbart was not immediately reachable for comment.

Rating the quality of news site will almost inevitably stir controversy, and the Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard is already questioning the start-up's decision making process, which gives Fox News a green (for good) flag.

Still, Brill and Crovitz say they've had a lot of talks with companies in Silicon Valley and also with advertisers who told NewsGuard that they have ways to flag pornography and hate speech online but so far have found few ways to filter for fake news sites. NewsGuard flagged www.Buzzfeednewz.com as a bogus service. A spokeswoman for Buzzfeed said they are aware and that they've reached out to the owner with a letter of copyright infringement.  

NewsGuard will also leap into action to provide a rating when an unknown news service is catapulted into the news.

NewsGuard is backed by advertising holding company Publicis Groupe. The company raises revenue from licensing its services, but everyday consumers can use the Microsoft and Chrome extensions, located at NewsGuard's website, to see how it works.

Claire Atkinson

Owner of The National Enquirer stays silent on Michael Cohen plea

American Media, Inc., owner of The National Enquirer, has so far kept silent about the implications of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea.

Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday and said he had paid an executive from a media company to keep allegations of an affair out of the public eye — a violation of campaign finance laws. He said he did so at the direction of a federal candidate, which Cohen's lawyer later said was Trump.

Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model that has alleged she had a relationship with Trump, and her lawyers have said that the National Enquirer paid her $150,000 in August 2016 to keep her story about Trump from circulating.

Calls to American Media CEO David Pecker and the publisher’s public relations staff made Tuesday night were not returned. 

AMI executives were reportedly subpoenaed as part of the Southern District of New York’s case against Cohen. 

Court documents suggest that Pecker had an agreement to keep an eye out for damaging stories against Trump as early as 2015, according to the New York Times.

Cohen's guilty plea puts the company in an awkward position. The owner of the supermarket tabloid has been shopping around high-yield bonds with the help of bankers to raise as much as $450 million to pay off debt, according to Debtwire. The company recently spent $80 million acquiring competitive titles from Bauer Publishing, including InTouch, Life & Style and Closer. 

But audiences for The National Enquirer are on the decline. According to the Magazine Publishers Association’s 360 Report, National Enquirer’s print and digital numbers are down 19.8 percent year-to-date through June versus the same period last year. 

Whether American Media is in any legal jeopardy remains to be seen. Cohen reportedly created a shell company to pay McDougal for her story about a long-term affair with Trump and then didn’t run it, according to a 2016 article in the WSJ

The practice is known as “catch and kill," and American Media's relationship with candidate Donald Trump is thoroughly detailed in this The New Yorker article. 

Claire Atkinson

Media group to FTC: rein in the tech giants

One of the biggest media trade groups has a message for U.S. regulators — it's time to act.

The News Media Alliance, which represents 2,000 news and media organizations, told the Federal Trade Commission it is fed up with big tech platforms hampering their digital businesses, and it wants the government to rein in their anti-competitive behavior.

The NMA made the comments in a letter issued ahead of the FTC's upcoming hearings on "Competition and Consumer Protection in the 21st Century."

“The news industry receives 80 percent of referral traffic from the platforms but only about 14 percent of revenue on average comes from that traffic," Danielle Coffey, vice president of public policy at NMA, said in a statement. "Something is not translating.

The filing stated that Google and Facebook dominate both the distribution and the monetization of news, since most online users get their news via search and social media.

Among the NMA's arguments:

  • “Dominant platforms use secret and unpredictable algorithms to determine whether and how content is delivered to readers."

  • The platforms have grown by serial acquisitions and exclusionary conduct. “Action by the FTC is thus needed and justified to rein in the tech giants’ anticompetitive conduct.”

  • The tech platforms are forcing policies on the news industry that threaten its viability. Google, for instance, asked news publishers to provide news stories under a "first click free" program. When the WSJ declined, its traffic fell.

The News Media Alliance had a stark warning for the FTC if no action is taken: “If the news industry is permitted to continue deteriorating as the technology platforms take over, it is almost impossible to exaggerate the consequences.”

Claire Atkinson

Netflix hires 'blackish' creator away from ABC

Is Netflix on a mission to hire all of the Disney/Fox talent?

On Thursday, the streaming video giant said it signed Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC's "black-ish," to a multi-year deal to produce new series exclusively at Netflix.

The new deal comes after Netflix signed Ryan Murphy, the former Fox producer behind "American Horror Story," and ABC's Shonda Rhimes, the creator of "Grey's Anatomy," to wide-ranging content deals. Variety quoted an unnamed source saying the deal is worth $100 million to Barris.

CNBC's Michelle Castillo explained why so many producers want to work with Netflix these days — producers get more money upfront including their initial production budget plus 30 percent on top while agreeing to take less of the back-end (money made from the show after it’s released).

The Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint noted that Barris exited his ABC Studios deal after tensions about an episode involving athletes taking a knee. (ABC and ESPN are both owned by Disney.)

A casual Netflix watcher might be having a bit more difficulty locating shows given the vast amount of originals to choose from. The company is on track to make 1,000 original movies and shows by the end of the year.  

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler pointed out in a July investor report that too much content could affect the Netflix user experience: "The deluge of originals on the service can worsen user experience by making content discovery more difficult.”

One TV agent told The Query that they're starting to observe early signs of a backlash with some clients wondering about whether their content will find an audience with so much competition.

 

'The Meg' highlights growing movie teamwork between U.S. and China

“The Meg,” the gleefully dumb shark thriller that took a bite out of the weekend box office, isn’t your average Hollywood project.

That’s because it’s only half a Hollywood project: The movie was co-produced by Warner Bros. and Gravity Pictures, a Chinese company.

The movie, which grossed $44.5 million in the U.S. and another $50.3 million in China, was clearly created with Chinese moviegoers in mind. It is partly set in the waters off the Chinese mainland and co-stars acclaimed Chinese actress Li Bingbing.

Why does this matter? China, home to 1.3 billion people and more than 40,000 movie screens, is the second-largest box office on the planet behind the United States. American studios are increasingly focused on making a killing there — and so that’s why traditional players like Warner Bros. are teaming up with Chinese financiers and co-producers.

Universal Pictures did something similar earlier this summer with “Skyscraper,” an action-packed riff on “Die Hard” starring Dwayne Johnson. The movie was set in Hong Kong and co-produced by Legendary, a California-based production company that was acquired by the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group in 2016.

Universal Pictures is owned by NBCUniversal, which is also the parent company of NBC News.

“Skyscraper” was a dud in the U.S. and a moderate hit in China, where it has grossed close to $100 million.

Jason Abbruzzese

Newspapers across the U.S. ready editorials about Trump's attacks on press

The Boston Globe and the American Society of News Editors put out the call — publish editorials on Trump's escalating rhetoric about U.S. journalists.

And the newspapers are prepared to answer. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that more than 100 publications are each prepared to publish an editorial on Thursday, which would make it one of the widest coordinated efforts in the history of American media. 

The ASNE put out the call on Thursday.

"This dirty war on the free press must end," the ASNE posted on its blog. "The Boston Globe is reaching out to editorial boards across the country to propose a coordinated response. The Globe proposes to publish an editorial on Aug. 16 on the dangers of the administration's assault on the press and ask others to commit to publishing their own editorials on the same date. Publications, whatever their politics, could make a powerful statement by standing together in the common defense of their profession and the vital role it plays in government for and by the people."

The editorials are being coordinated by Marjorie Pritchard, deputy editorial page editor at the Boston Globe.

Claire Atkinson

Roku captures streaming video growth

Streaming video player Roku is capturing a big slice of the big shift to internet-delivered TV viewing, but it's not leaving advertisers behind.

What is Roku:

Roku started life as a unit of Netflix, which sold out early on, but the company still calls Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, California, its home. Menlo Ventures and Sky Ventures also helped this company get off the ground too.

The little publicized Roku is the Spotify of streaming devices - it outsells Amazon Fire sticks, Google Chromecasts and Apple TVs, and is independently owned.

Here's Bloomberg's Tara Lachapelle with some good insights and graphics on Roku.

Roku also operates the ad-supported TheRokuChannel.com .

Why is it important:

Not only is Roku the biggest seller of devices that enable TV sets to stream video, it has its sights set on the growing number of advertisers looking to target consumers with household-level data sets.  

"TV advertisers are shifting budgets to OTT," the firm said in its second quarter shareholders letter. "Over time we believe the vast majority of the $70 billion annual U.S. TV advertising market will shift to streaming." Roku boasts extensive insights into its 22 million subscribers.

Roku is growing like a weed:

The company unveiled growth numbers on Thursday along with its earnings, that surprised Wall Street estimates. Roku stock shot up 21.3 percent after the bell on Thursday.

Roku added seven million accounts in the past 12 months, and average revenue per user grew 48 percent year-over-year to $16.60. The amount of content being streamed is also growing: 5.5 billion hours in the quarter, a 57 percent increase versus a year ago. 

Why is it so popular:

Roku says it's easy to use. It has two price points, either $29.99 or $105.99. Roku is also putting a new button on its home screen helping users to find free ad-supported movies and TV content across the web and splits ad revenue with content owners.

If you bought Roku last September when it's IPO price was $14 a share, then you'd be in the money today, barely a year later.  The stock was trading above $60 at lunchtime on Friday.

Jason Abbruzzese

The most polarizing brands in America? Trump and CNN

How do you feel about the "Trump Hotels" brand? How about Fox News or The Washington Post?

The answer is that it very much depends on whether you're a Republican or a Democrat.

A new survey from Morning Consult, a polling and data analysis company, found Trump Hotels to be the most polarizing brand among Americans, with a 78-point "net favorability spread" between Democrats and Republicans. 

After that, it's quite a list of media companies: CNN, Fox News, NBC News, New York Times and MSNBC round out the next six. 

The survey, which was based on 336,370 surveys conducted online by Morning Consult from Oct. 3, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018, highlights just how politically divisive the media has become, with Republican and Democrats disagreeing deeply about how they rank the favorability of many mainstream outlets. The chart below, via Morning Consult, illustrates just how different the two sides see many major U.S. news outlets.

Morning Consult
