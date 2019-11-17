Swalwell reacts to Mark Sandy deposition Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., spoke briefly to reporters after leaving the closed-door deposition with OMB official Mark Sandy on Saturday. He said Sandy's testimony broadly “relates to the hold that the administration placed on security assistance in Ukraine.” He added “this investigation is most importantly about the $391 million in taxpayer dollars that was leveraged to ask the Ukrainians to investigate the president's political opponent. This is money that was authorized by Congress, signed into law by the president, in 2018, and every day that went by where that money was not given to Ukrainians, the Ukrainians were dying. They needed this money and the president selfishly used it for his own political interests while life and death was on the line on the eastern front of a hot war with Russia in Ukraine.” Share this -







House releases two more impeachment transcripts House impeachment investigators on Saturday released the transcripts from joint depositions of Deputy Assistant to the President Timothy Morrison and Vice President Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia, Jennifer Williams. Schiff said in a statement: "The testimony released today shows that President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky immediately set off alarm bells throughout the White House. Both witnesses provided the Committees with first-hand accounts after personally listening to the call in the White House Situation Room. "Mr. Morrison confirmed Ambassador Taylor's testimony to the Committees that the Ukrainians were told that U.S. military assistance, not just the White House meeting, was conditioned on their public announcement of political investigations that the President wanted. Additionally, following the September 1 meeting between President Zelensky and Vice President Pence, Mr. Morrison confirmed that Ambassador Sondland informed one of President Zelensky's top aides that American military aid was conditioned on the investigations. Mr. Morrison informed John Bolton of the meeting and was told by Mr. Bolton to go see the lawyers, which he did. "Ms. Williams testified that the President's requests were 'unusual and inappropriate' and shed light on 'possible other motivations behind a security assistance hold.' She also confirmed, like Lt. Col. Vindman, that the Ukrainian President specifically mentioned 'Burisma' during the call, even though the White House call record does not reflect that. Importantly, Ms. Williams also testified that in mid-May, President Trump instructed Vice President Pence to cancel plans to attend President Zelensky's inauguration before the date for the inauguration had been set. Both officials are testifying in open hearings this week. Read Williams' deposition here. Ready Morrison's testimony here.







Fact check: Did Democrats seek out nude photos of Trump? Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed in his opening remarks that Democrats sought embarrassing photos of the president, reiterating a claim he made during Wednesday's public hearing. This is misleading. The Atlantic reported last year that now-House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was prank-called in April 2017 by Russian entertainers claiming to being a leading Ukrainian politician. One of the callers suggested he had evidence that the Russians had compromising material on the president in the form of nude photos. Schiff, then the ranking member on the Intel committee, asked for a few details, and says the FBI would be willing to review a recording the caller claimed to have, according to the magazine. A Schiff spokesman told The Atlantic they did not trust the callers: "Before agreeing to take the call, and immediately following it, the committee informed appropriate law-enforcement and security personnel of the conversation, and of our belief that it was probably bogus." Schiff may sound gullible, but there's no evidence Schiff was on the hunt for nude photos of the president. And alerting and invoking law enforcement hardly suggests he was seeking nude photos for political use. These prank callers have gotten other lawmakers, too: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was fooled in August.







Trump let GOP Senators read first Zelenskiy call during White House lunch Thursday Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said Thursday that Trump let a group of just over half a dozen Republican senators read the transcript of his first call with Zelenskiy during a lunch at the White House today during a conversation that discussed everything from foreign policy, trade, as well as who could be called as a witness during a Senate impeachment trial. "He didn't take out copies, it was sort of into the conversation a little bit when he said yeah, I've got the other transcript that we'll release at the appropriate time, or something like that, in fact, it's right here if anybody wanted to read it, and then we just kept talking," Cramer said. Cramer said the conversation veered to the economy, Turkish President Erdogan's visit on Wednesday, trade and the USMCA, as well as "impeachment stuff." Then, Republican senators passed the transcript around. "He didn't make copies, we had one copy, a couple guys read it and handed it back to him then he said, 'here you guys want to see it too?' And he throws it over to me and Montana Sen. Steve Daines and I read it together," Cramer said. "It's very short," Cramer said, "I would say there's one meaty page. You know the first page is kind of loose, if you will, like, you know, Mister President, congratulations on the victory, thank you, just sort of niceties, and then, you know, and just, you guys, there was nothing— it was pretty benign I should just say, it's pretty benign." "I mean, Zelenskiy invited him to the inauguration and he said, well, let me check on that and see if I can make it, it was just that kind of niceties," Cramer said. Trump did not say he when he was going to release it publicly, Cramer said.







'Evidence of bribery': Pelosi comments on impeachment hearing WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday that the testimony presented by two career U.S. diplomats at the first House impeachment hearing a day earlier had presented evidence of bribery committed by President Donald Trump. "The devastating testimony corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into a political rival," Pelosi told reporters. Pelosi's comments come amid a Democratic shift in the language used to describe Trump's actions with regard to Ukraine that lie at the heart of the current impeachment inquiry. Lawmakers had called the president's moves a "quid pro quo," but have recently appeared to shift to a focus on more widely used terms that Democrats believe may resonate more deeply with voters. Read the full story here.






