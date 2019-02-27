Swalwell says he won't run for House reelection if he runs for president

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has a promise to voters—if he decides to run for president, he'll "burn the boats."
Like Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés, who lore says burned his troops' ships upon his invasion of Mexico to ensure no one would retreat, Swalwell says he won't run for reelection to the House if he decides to run for president.
"I would want people to know that I’m putting my all into this and I don’t have a life insurance policy," he told the San Francisco Chronicle on a new podcast.
“If you’re seeking such a big job that would affect so many people, I think you have to assure the people you’re asking to vote for you that you’re not hedging. And that you don’t have a lifeboat waiting for you.”
Swalwell added that he wouldn't resign immediately if he decides to run, but would not be a candidate for reelection to his House seat.
The California Democrat has long teased a presidential bid, telling Iowans during a town hall earlier this month "I'm about to jump in—the water's warm."