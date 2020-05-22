Tanzania says virus defeated through prayer, but fears grow Truck drivers are seen near their parked vehicles as they await test results, amid the spread of the coronavirus outbreak at the Namanga border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania earlier this month. Thomas Mukoya / Reuters On just one day this month, 50 Tanzanian truck drivers tested positive for the coronavirus after crossing into neighboring Kenya. Back home, their president insists that Tanzania has defeated the disease through prayer. All the while, Tanzanian President John Magufuli has led a crackdown on anyone who dares raise concerns about the virus’ spread in his East African country or the government’s response to it. Critics have been arrested, and opposition politicians and rights activists say their phones are being tapped. The country's number of confirmed virus cases hasn't changed for three weeks, and the international community is openly worrying that Tanzania's government is hiding the true scale of the pandemic. Just over 500 cases have been reported in a country of nearly 60 million people. While many African countries have been praised for their response to the coronavirus, Tanzania is the most dramatic exception, run by a president who questions — or fires — his own health experts and has refused to limit people's movements, saying the economy is the priority. Share this -







Georgia logs 1,783 coronavirus deaths, surpassing more than 41,000 cases The Department of Public Health in Georgia logged a total of 41,427 confirmed cases and 1,783 deaths as of Friday morning. That's an increase of 464 new cases and 8 deaths in the past 24 hours. Georgia also reported 7,294 hospitalizations and 1,655 ICU admissions, administering a total of 427,249 tests statewide.







Photo: 'Cyber-graduation' in Manila A picture of a student is seen on a tablet that is placed on a robot during an event they called "cyber-graduation" at a school at Taguig in Manila, Philippines, on May 22, 2020. Robots were used to represent some 179 highschool students during an online graduation ceremony that was beamed live on Facebook to avoid mass gatherings as the school's measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Aaron Favila / AP







Experimental virus vaccine reaches advanced trial stages An experimental vaccine for COVID-19 under development at Oxford University hit a milestone Friday with researchers announcing it will be progressing to advanced stages of human trials. It will be tested in 10,260 volunteers across the United Kingdom to determine how effective it is at preventing infection, the university said in a statement. If successful, it could be on the market as early as September, according to British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, which partnered with the university in April to manufacture and distribute the vaccine. "We're thrilled," Adrian Hill, one of the researchers leading the project, told NBC News. AstraZeneca received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Health's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on Thursday. Read the whole story here.







Biological diversity key to preventing pandemics, U.N. says The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how human health is intimately connected to the natural world, the United Nations said on its International Day of Biological Diversity on Friday. "Our solutions are in nature," said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres in a video statement. Preserving and sustainably managing biodiversity is not only necessary for mitigating climate disruption and guaranteeing water and food security, but is also crucial in preventing pandemics, he said. Biological diversity — meaning a wide variety of plants, animals and microorganisms — "are the pillars upon which we build civilizations," the U.N. said in a statement. It has been proven that biodiversity loss could expand zoonoses — diseases transmitted from animals to humans — while, on the other hand, "if we keep biodiversity intact, it offers excellent tools to fight against pandemics like those caused by coronaviruses," the U.N. said.



DJs play to a socially distant crowd at German club Party goers longing to escape to the dance floor in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic got an insight into socially distant raving on Thursday night, when DJs at a German venue played to a socially distant, face mask-wearing audience that was limited to 100 people. The organizers of the TakaTuka event, held at the CoconutBeach club in Münster, said that to make up for the loss of revenue caused by limited attendees, they would have had to increase the cover charge of the event 20 fold, but realized that this would have excluded many music fans. Instead, they sold packages to the event for €70 ($76.26), which included vouchers for drinks and hot food from the venue's grill. Attendees were told to bring their own masks to the event, and that a vendor would be selling masks branded with club logos and imagery on site. DJ Steve Stix shared images of the socially distant event on his Instagram story, with clubbers limited to moving inside individual circles spaced out on the dance floor. The loosening of restrictions in Germany has seen some parts of life resume, but many precautions have been kept in place.







Moscow to expand antibody testing program to all residents next week Moscow will offer free antibody testing to anyone who wants it as early as next week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on state television. Currently, the city is offering free antibody testing to randomly selected residents. The program launched a week ago and is designed to help inform decisions on lifting lockdown restrictions, according to the mayor. Russia on Friday surpassed 325,000 confirmed cases, and though the daily case growth is down from last week, the rate appears to have settled around 9,000 confirmed cases per day. Meanwhile, a record 150 fatalities were reported Friday. Sobyanin also said Thursday that Moscow will resume government services and will allow car sharing starting on May 25. It will also ease entry and exit from the city. However, he said passes will still be required for movement around Moscow, suggesting the lockdown may continue past May 31, when it is currently scheduled to be lifted.







European aviation agency recommends face masks and physical distancing As countries across Europe begin to ease travel restrictions, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency updated their recommendations for airports and airlines following the severe disruption of the industry from the coronavirus. New guidelines recommend that access to airport terminals should be limited to only passengers, crew members and staff, and that physical distancing should be in place. The wearing of face masks was recommended for all passengers "from the moment they enter the terminal building at the departure airport until they exit the terminal building at the destination airport," according to the guidelines. Airport and airline operators should also provide personal protective equipment to staff members, it said.






