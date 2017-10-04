Roe, 34, was a mother of two young children, according to CBC News.

Her aunt, Val Rodgers, called her niece a “beautiful soul” and a “wonderful mother.” Roe worked as an educational assistant at Foothills School Division in Alberta, Canada. She was a former model at Sophia Models International, according to CBC News.

"We are saddened, shocked and pray for everyone affected by this tragedy," the agency said in a statement posted to Facebook. "She was always a friendly face and had a very caring spirit."