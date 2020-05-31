Target to close 175 stores amid protests Target announced Sunday that it will temporarily close approximately 175 stores across the U.S. as some stores have been at risk of looting. The Minneapolis-based chain said in a statement Sunday it was heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain his death has rippled through communities around the country. Stores closing include more than 30 locations in Minnesota and dozens in states such as California, Illinois and New York. "We are providing our team members with direct communications updates regarding any store impact where they work," the company said. "Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay." “We are a community in pain. That pain is not unique to the Twin Cities—it extends across America. And as a team we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose.” Read a note from Target CEO Brian Cornell: https://t.co/ZLzfPxj2DP. pic.twitter.com/hjGLSRW1qi — Target News (@TargetNews) May 29, 2020 Share this -







NYPD Commissioner decries 'mob' out to co-opt equality movement NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Sunday morning denounced the "willful destruction of property" in New York City in a Twitter thread. Shea praised officers in his statement and denounced those who he said were not out to protest police brutality, but were a "mob" that wished to co-opt the death of George Floyd to inflict harm. "What it was, quite frankly, was a mob bent solely on taking advantage of a moment in American history, to co-opt the cause of equality that we all must uphold, to intentionally inflict chaos, mayhem, and injury just for the sake of doing so," Shea tweeted. To the Members of the NYPD:



What you've endured these last couple of days and nights—like much of 2020, so far—was unprecedented. In no small way, I want you to know that I'm extremely proud of the way you've comported yourselves in the face of such persistent danger... pic.twitter.com/1ez0Ar17Ex — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 31, 2020







Netflix, Amazon, Hulu say black lives matter Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and other major Hollywood players are using their corporate social media accounts to take a stand and support the Black Lives Matter movement, amid nationwide protests decrying the police killing of George Floyd. Netflix tweeted on Saturday: "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up." While, CEO of ViacomCBS-owned Paramount Jim Gianopulos sent an internal memo to employees, expressing that "too many members of the Black community have had their breath stolen from them through racial injustice." Alphabet-owned YouTube on Friday also posted that: "We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We're pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice."







Thousands gather at London protest Thousands gathered in London's Trafalgar Square to express their outrage over the death of George Floyd on Sunday, as demonstrators clapped and waved placards as they offered support to U.S. protestors. The crowd gathered despite U.K. government rules barring large crowds gathering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media posts show a number of protests have been planned for the coming week in the U.K.'s capital city. Even so, the protests do not originate from the official Black Lives Matter U.K. group, which said on Twitter that while the coalition "stands in solidarity with all those whose hearts feel broken," it is still "discussing the implications of calling a mass march in the middle of a pandemic that is killing us the most."







At least 27 protestors arrested on Saturday night in Seattle At least 27 people have been arrested while protesting in Seattle on Saturday night, the city's police chief said in a news release Sunday. The alleged offenses varied from assault to arson, destruction and looting, Chief Carmen Best said. "In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd we all are rightfully angry, sad, frustrated, and heartbroken," Best said. She added that while the protest began peacefully at noon on Saturday, they became increasingly violent as the afternoon went on, "due to the actions of some groups who wanted to take advantage of this situation."







Target announces temporary store closures in Minnesota, other states Tear gas spreads through a Target parking lot after a confrontation between police and demonstrators on Thursday, May 28 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images Target said Saturday it's closing 70 of its stores in Minnesota because of the protests over the death of George Floyd. It is also closing stores in other states, including California, Illinois, New York and Oregon among others. "We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members' safety and helping our community heal." It said employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations, the company added.







13 Philadelphia Police officers injured in protests Philadelphia Police said 13 of its officers have been injured as the result of violence that broke out during protests sparked by George Floyd's death. It said seven of the officers sustained chemical burns to their faces, two had head injuries and four were left with injuries to their extremities. All were treated at area hospitals, the police force said. Update - Total number of officers injured -13. (7) Officers with chemical burns to face. (2) with head injuries. (4) with injuries to extremities. All were treated at area hospitals. Updates on conditions to follow. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 31, 2020







San Francisco mayor announces curfew San Francisco's mayor has said the city will be implementing a curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday. "To be clear, this is the last thing I want to do as a mayor," London Breed said in a briefing. "I want peace. I want protest. But I don't want the kind of violence and crime we see playing itself across the streets of our city to continue." Encouraging the city's residents to stay at home, she said those from out town should go back to their homes. We are implementing a curfew that will start tomorrow at 8pm.



People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry.



The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today.



We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 31, 2020







St. Louis County PD shares photos of damage at Ferguson police station Here's a look at the damage that's been done at the Ferguson Police Department. All non-essential personnel have evacuated the building. pic.twitter.com/U6WqDSEA4G — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) May 31, 2020 This is the damage done to an officer's helmet after they were struck with an unknown object. At this time, 2 officers were injured and transported. 2 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Igc0J1cafK — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) May 31, 2020






