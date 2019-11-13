Taylor says he kept notes on 'all' of his conversations

Trump allies on impeachment hearing: Boring! Trump’s allies think Wednesday’s initial impeachment hearing is a snoozer. "This is horribly boring... #Snoozefest," Trump’s son Eric tweeted, adding in another tweet, "For as much time as the Democrats have spent trying to orchestrate ‘political theater’ they have done a terrible job. This clown show is horribly boring." White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted, “This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money.” And Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a close ally of the president, told reporters, “I don’t know about you but it’s hard for me to stay awake and listen to all of this.” Share this -







Who is Steve Castor? GOP questioner in Trump impeachment inquiry The man doing the questioning for the GOP minority is Steve Castor, the House Intelligence Committee counsel for Republicans. He was reportedly brought over to the Intelligence Committee from the Oversight Committee by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a new addition to the panel himself. Castor has served as counsel for Oversight for 14 years, and helped question witnesses during its probes of the attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi and into allegations the IRS was focusing on political targets during the Obama administration. He earned his law degree from George Washington University, and previously worked doing commercial litigation in Philadelphia and Washington, according to a biography on the Federalist Society website. Castor is listed as a contributor to the conservative group. Steve Castor, center, Republican staff attorney for the House Oversight Committee, on Wednesday. Susan Walsh / AP Transcripts from the closed-door depositions in the impeachment inquiry to date show Castor repeatedly trying to get witnesses to give identifying information about the whistleblower who raised a red flag about President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart. That's led to some tense exchanges, including during the testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on National Security Council. At one point, Castor asked Vindman to whom he had expressed his concerns about the July 25 call, a question Vindman's lawyer objected to, believing it was an effort to get Vindman to name the whistleblower. "If you want to keep going down this road, we're going to just keep objecting, OK?" Vindman's lawyer said. "There's a little bit of a disconnect, because in your statement you say you don't know who the whistleblower is," Castor replied.







State Dept. official testifying Friday is staffer who overheard Trump-Sondland call A source familiar with the matter tells NBC News that David Holmes, the State Department official just added to the calendar to testify in closed session next week, is the staffer for Bill Taylor who overheard E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland's phone call in which President Trump asked about "the investigations." Holmes is a new character in the Ukraine saga. He is the counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. As today's hearing was getting underway, two officials working on the impeachment inquiry told NBC News that Holmes is expected to testify in closed session next Friday, Nov. 15. At the same time, Taylor was revealing that one of his own staffers had informed him just last Friday about a phone call on July 26, in which the staffer was with Sondland and overheard a call between Sondland and Trump. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







Taylor says Trump felt 'wronged' by Ukraine Taylor said Trump felt "wronged" by Ukraine over the 2016 election and "this was something he felt they owed him to fix," meaning opening the investigations. However, when Fiona Hill, the deputy assistant to the president who served on the National Security Council, testified during her closed-door hearing last month, she said top advisers had briefed Trump that the evidence did not support the theory that Ukraine meddled in the election. Hill said that Tom Bossert, then Homeland Security adviser, and others had briefed the president during his first year in office on the interference in the 2016 election and debunked the conspiracy theory that Ukraine had interfered in the election.







Hoyer: Trump has created 'a cesspool of corruption, chaos and crisis' House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer held his weekly off-camera briefing with reporters today and was asked about a variety of topics including impeachment hearings, timeline of the inquiry, government funding and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. He said he has asked members not to schedule anything for the week of Dec. 16. He was asked several questions on the public perception of impeachment. "This is not about polls," he said. "This is about each member deciding whether or not they believe the conduct clearly corroborated by many, many witnesses rises to high crimes and misdemeanors." Hoyer also said: "The president said he was going to get rid of the swamp. What he has created is a cesspool of corruption, chaos and crisis."







The point when Taylor says it was 'clear' release of aid was conditioned on probes While Taylor learned on July 18 from the Office of Management and Budget that security assistance was being held up for an unspecified reason, he said Wednesday that he didn't understand until early September that the release of the money was conditioned on Ukraine investigating the Bidens and a 2016 election conspiracy theory. Goldman had asked Taylor about the moment in September after Vice President Mike Pence met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw. Taylor replied that he learned that after that meeting, Sondland had meetings in Warsaw and described to Andriy Yermak, assistant to Zelenskiy, that the U.S. security assistance was also held up "pending announcement" by Zelenskiy in public of these investigations. Taylor said that before that point, he only understood that a possible Trump-Zelenskiy meeting at the White House was conditioned on pursuing those investigations. But it was after the Sept. 1 meeting between Pence and Zelenskiy that it became "clear" to him that both the military aid and the possible face-to-face meeting was dependent on the announcement of those probes.







Drag queen sashays into Trump impeachment hearings Spotted towering over the gray and blue suits packed into the first day of President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing was an enormous blond wig — that of Pissi Myles, a drag performer from Asbury Park, New Jersey. "It's a crazy day in Washington! I'm flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today," Myles told NBC News. "Tensions are high, and the bar for who's allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low." Pissi Myles reports with her cellphone during the first public impeachment hearings on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP







