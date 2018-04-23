Teacher pay mixes things up in AZ-GOV

It's a tricky time to be Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Ducey, a Republican who is up for reelection, has drawn a primary challenger over his handling of teacher pay as educators in the state are planning a massive walkout protest.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett announced over the weekend that he will challenge Ducey after his "panic and flip-flopping" over the teacher pay issue.

Ducey announced a plan last week to give teachers a 20 percent pay raise by 2020, a proposal that has been met with resistance from GOP lawmakers who are skeptical that the state will have the money to pay for the plan.

Here's more on Bennett's challenge, from the Arizona Republic.