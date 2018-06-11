Teachers in Trump Country aren’t happy. What could that mean for midterms?

West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona, North Carolina.

What do they have in common?

Each of these states voted for Trump in 2016. And, recently, each has been roiled by some of the most sustained labor activism in decades.

Led by teachers in right-to-work states, the protests have energized voters and challenged sitting governors. This activism has drawn national attention to Republican-held state legislatures that have failed to boost teacher pay to keep up with cost of living. Many of these red states have cut taxes and shrunk budgets instead.

According to Jim Testerman from the National Education Association, “people notice the impact of divestment in education, especially at a time when we just passed tax cuts for top earners.”

And the labor activism is popular, says Testerman.

A recent online New York Times/SurveyMonkey poll found that 71 percent of adults believe teacher pay is too low, and two thirds (including a majority of Republicans) say they would support increasing teacher pay even if it means higher taxes.

So what does this mean for the midterms?

Such labor activism could help drive Democratic turnout, especially if protests ramp back up at the start of the next school year. More importantly, such frustration with the status quo might rebound against the party in power. This could spell trouble for Republicans in states — like Arizona and West Virginia — with crucial 2018 races.