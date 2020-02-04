Ted Cruz, Ronna McDaniel call Iowa a debacle, nuts

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, winner of the 2016 GOP Iowa caucuses, told "Fox and Friends" Tuesday that the current confusion surrounding Monday's Democratic caucuses in Iowa "is nuts."

"You would be frustrated, you would be angry," Cruz said, speaking as to how a candidate would feel as a result of Monday's fallout. "These candidates have spent months, if not over a year, busting their rear ends. I mean, knocking on doors, you know, I feel bad really for the volunteers. I mean, going into an Iowa caucus, it is a labor intensive, you've got people — we had people in 2016 who moved up from Texas, and moved from states all over the country to go to Iowa and were out in the snow, knocking on doors."

On the Fox Business Network, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Trump "clearly the big winner" on Monday.

"We had the highest turnout ever for an incumbent president," she said. "The energy on our side is so strong."

McDaniel called the Democratic caucus count "a debacle" and insinuated without providing any evidence that Joe Biden's possible performance in the state might have something to do with it.

"I think that the party needs to figure out why all these inconsistencies in Iowa, especially when Joe Biden looked like he was going to have an abysmal, abysmal night last night."

The Iowa Democratic Party said early Tuesday that it would release the results of the Iowa caucuses after "manually verifying all precinct results."

Party chair Troy Price said the party is "validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail. That system is taking longer than expected, but it's in place to ensure we are eventually able to report results with full confidence."