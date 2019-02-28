Telephone polling response rates continue to slide

Are you so frustrated by the deluge of phone calls from unknown numbers that you've stopped even answering those calls?
If so, you're not only like the vast majority of Americans, but you also may be contributing to the sharp decline in telephone polling response rates.
The Pew Research Center had just a 6 percent response rate for its telephone polls in 2018, a decline from its 9 percent response rate in 2016. In 1997, Pew had a now-unthinkable response rate of 36 percent.
Pew attributes the falling rates to a series of factors, including the surge in telemarketing robocalls, caller ID and “spam”-flagging technology.
Do low response rates make polls less accurate? Not necessarily, although it often means that adjustments have to be made to the data. But the bigger issue may be that it’s making telephone polling more and more expensive — which is prompting many outlets, including Pew, to move to more online polling instead.