Temple University tells students to leave Italy amid outbreak Pennsylvania's Temple University has told students at its satellite campus in Rome to leave Italy amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in the country. The university said Saturday it will shut down academic operations for the remainder of the spring semester in light of a level-3 travel alert from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advising to avoid all nonessential travel to Italy. The State Department also issued a level-3 advisory for Italy urging Americans to reconsider travel to the country, which is struggling to cope with a growing coronavirus outbreak that has seen 1,694 confirmed cases and 34 deaths. "For you, this means you will need to make arrangements to gather your belongings, leave Italy, and return home as soon as possible," the university said in a memo addressed to its students in Rome. The Temple Rome faculty members will offer classes online beginning March 9, so students will not interrupt their academic progress, it added.







Videos show worshipers lick, kiss shrines in Iran amid outbreak Video has emerged of worshipers licking and kissing a shrine in Iran's holy city of Qom while saying they are not afraid of the highly infectious virus that has killed close to 3,000 worldwide. While the city of Qom is the epicentre of #CoronaVirus in Iran, authorities refuse to close down religious shrines there.



These pro-regime people are licking the shrines & encouraging people to visit them.



Iran's authorities are endangering lives of Iranians & the world pic.twitter.com/s9o6zYhzNQ — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 29, 2020 While the outbreak in Iran has killed at least 54 people and infected 1,501 in Iran, according to the country's health officials, the vast majority of cases and deaths have been in China. Trying to prevent panic, the government has not locked down Qom, a holy Shiite Muslim city identified by authorities as the center of contagion, but has imposed broad restrictions such as limitations on who is allowed in and out of the area. Some religious hardliners, including clerics, have dismissed the idea of closing the holy site to prevent the spread of the virus, arguing that the shrine in Qom is "a place for healing."







China's Wuhan closes coronavirus hospital as officials hail drop in new cases Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, has closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state media said Monday. Wuhan closed its first specially built hospital after it discharged the last batch of 34 recovered patients, CCTV reported. City officials opened 16 temporary hospitals during the outbreak, adding 13,000 beds and treating 12,000 people in response to the outbreak. News of the closure coincided with a sharp fall in new cases in Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, but China remained on alert for people returning home with the virus from other countries where it has spread. "The rapid rising trend of virus cases in Wuhan has been controlled," Mi Feng, a spokesman for China's National Health Commission told a briefing. The virus emerged in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 86,500 people worldwide.







Could coronavirus fears hit the markets again this week? This week I'm looking to see whether investors will struggle with the stock market sell-off, as they did last week, or whether there is panic selling, when the majority of trades through the course of the day are made at a lower price than the trades before, which we haven't yet seen. I don't typically get too concerned with swings below the 3 percent range, although multiple drops of 3 percent or more in the course of a week, like last week, are concerning. We came nowhere near the top 10 biggest percentage drops on major markets last week. We'd have to drop close to 8 percent in one day, or 18.5 percent in one week to even be in the record-breaking game. The biggest single day drop was 22.6 percent in the crash of 1987. By contrast we lost a little more than 10 percent last week. Nothing to sneeze at, but this isn't panic selling. Wall Street closes worst week since financial crisis amid coronavirus fears Feb. 28, 2020 01:59 If trading does get that serious, the New York Stock Exchange has mechanisms called "circuit breakers" which allow for a reset. These are particularly important in an age where automated algorithmic trading is responsible for so much of the frenetic activity. The circuit breakers allow humans to intervene and slow the pace. If the S&P 500 falls 7 percent, trading stops for 15 minutes. If it drops 13 percent, it stops for another 15 minutes, and if it drops 20 percent, trading is halted for the day. I don't expect any of that to happen this coming week, but there are two words you should know: Correction — When a stock or an entire market drops 10 percent from its recent high. We are in a correction now, and it's a normal occurrence. The average correction lasts four months.

Bear market — When a stock or an entire market drops 20 percent from its recent high. This is not a common occurrence, and often a sign of more serious trouble ahead. Some people sell when it's looking that bad. Others back up the truck and buy, understanding that most markets come back. On average, after a major incident, like 9/11 for example, markets take less than six months to recover. A recession, which something as serious as the coronavirus can cause, takes longer. Recessions tend to last about 13 months and take another 22 months to recover. The Great Recession and the burst of the dot.com bubble are outliers — it took six and eight years, respectively to recover from those. It's worth noting that while economists are discussing the idea that Covid-19 will slow global economic growth, talk of it triggering a global recession are still whispers. Ali Velshi is a business correspondent for NBC News and an MSNBC anchor.







Amazon employees in Milan quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus Amazon said it was "supporting" two employees in Milan, Italy, who tested positive for coronavirus. "We're supporting the affected employees who were in Milan and are now in quarantine," a company spokesperson told NBC News in a statement. The company told its workers Friday to defer all non-essential travel within the United States and beyond. The United States on Saturday hiked its travel advisory and urged U.S. citizens not to travel to the Veneto and Lombardy regions in the north of Italy because of the coronavirus outbreak there. Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, has so far reported 1,694 coronavirus cases and 34 people have died.







Number of confirmed cases in mainland China tops 80,000 The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in mainland China climbed over 80,000 as of Sunday. Officials with China's National Health Commission reported 202 new confirmed cases, sharply down from 573 new cases the day before. That is the lowest number of daily new cases since January 23, the day when emergency measures — including placing entire cities in lockdown — were introduced. They also reported 42 new deaths, compared to 35 new deaths the day before. That brings the total death toll of the epidemic in mainland China to 2,912, most of them in the Hubei province that was hardest hit by the outbreak.







Murder probe sought for South Korea sect at center of coronavirus outbreak The mayor of Seoul has asked for a murder investigation into leaders of a Christian sect at the center of the country's deadly coronavirus outbreak. A large majority of the more than 4,000 confirmed cases of the South Korean outbreak, the largest outside China, have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive movement that reveres founder Lee Man-hee. Seoul's city government said Sunday it had filed a criminal complaint, asking for an investigation of Lee and 12 others on charges of murder, injury and violation of prevention and management of infectious diseases. "Lee Man Hee, the chairman, and the rest of the accused not only evaded the test and are in hiding but are not taking any measures to get their sect members to actively work with the health authorities to prevent further spreading of COVID-19," Park Won-soon, mayor of the capital Seoul, said in a Facebook post Sunday. Park said if Lee and other leaders of the church had cooperated, effective preventive measures could have saved those who later died of the virus. More than 4,200 cases have been reported in South Korea as of Monday, with 22 deaths. In a press conference Monday, Lee said that he took the test for the novel coronavirus and was told the result was negative. Many have blamed the church's secretive nature and tightly packed conditions at services for the large number of cases linked to it.






