Ten dead after quarantine site collapses in China Ten people have died and 23 are missing after a hotel housing people quarantined by the coronavirus collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, authorities in the city said Sunday. A total of 71 people were trapped under the rubble after the hotel collapsed Saturday night local time and 38 people have now been retrieved, China's ministry of emergency management confirmed. Pictures from the site showed rescue workers clad in hard hats, goggles and face masks carrying injured people away. Authorities said more than 1,000 first responders were working on the scene. It was unclear what caused the collapse. Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou on Saturday. STR / AFP - Getty Images The steel-structured building, built in 2013, was being used as the monitoring space for quarantined citizens who have traveled to or stayed at heavily infected regions, officials said. Share this -







A makeshift hospital in Wuhan, empty A staff member removes waste after the final patients were discharged from a temporary hospital set up to treat people diagnosed with coronavirus in a sports stadium in Wuhan, China, on March 8, 2020. AFP - Getty Images Share this -







WHO chief: 100 countries report COVID19 cases for the first time Today for the first time 100 countries are reporting #COVID19 cases. This comes after the 🌍 reached 100,000 cases yesterday. While very serious, this should not discourage us. There are many things everyone, everywhere can and should do now. #coronavirushttps://t.co/7olb7FXEZ7 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 8, 2020 Share this -







Pope streams Sunday blessing via video link to avoid Vatican crowds A couple takes selfie pictures in front of a screen live-broadcasting Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday. ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP - Getty Images Pope Francis did not appear at his palazzo window in the Vatican to deliver his Sunday blessing and remarks amid the growing coronavirus epidemic in Italy. Instead, a live stream of him reading his comments and reciting prayers was broadcast on screens set up in St. Peter’s Square to the faithful. After he read his speech from the Vatican’s apostolic library, he made a brief appearance at the window of the Apostolic Palace to greet the worshipers. In a bid to deter people from attending, The Vatican announced that he would not appear live at the service on Saturday and it appeared to have worked.While as many as 40,000 have turned out to see the pontiff in the past, only several thousand could be seen on Sunday. Share this -







Moscow threatens prison for those who fail to self-isolate Moscow city authorities threatened prison terms of up to five years on Sunday for people failing to self-isolate in their homes for two weeks after visiting countries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. The city government had announced a "high alert regime" and imposed extra measures on Thursday to prevent a spread of the illness in the Russian capital. Those who return from China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy and Spain and other states showing possible "unfavorable" signs of coronavirus should self-isolate themselves at home for 14 days, Moscow city hall has said. The Moscow healthcare department said on Sunday that those disregarding the regulation risked severe punishment including imprisonment of up to five years. Share this -







Almost 50 die in 24 hours, Iranian Ministry of Health confirms Almost 50 people have died from coronavirus in less than 24 hours, a spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health said Sunday. Kianoush Janahpour said that 743 new cases had been confirmed over the same time period, compared with Saturday, bringing the total number to 6,566. A total of 194 people had died from the respiratory illness, including the 49, he said. Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly elected member of the Iranian Parliament, died from the illness Friday and several senior officials in the country have also contracted COVID-19. Share this -







Maldives confirms first two cases of coronavirus The Maldives has curbed movement on several resort islands, authorities said Sunday, after the country reported its first two cases of coronavirus. The pair, both foreign nationals, were working at the Kuredu Island Resort. Both were confirmed to have the virus Saturday, according to the country’s Health Protection Agency (HPA). They were in direct contact with an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there, the agency said. In a statement released on its website, the resort confirmed two positive test results, saying all guests and employees will remain on the island and follow guidance from health authorities. “The temporary restrictive measures will continue until such time that the authorities release the island from its quarantine period. At this time there will be no flight in or out of the island,” the statement said, adding that the island is well stocked with essentials. The economy of the Maldives is heavily dependent on foreign tourists who stay in its luxury resorts. Share this -







Coronavirus divides one family while driving another closer together HONG KONG — Sitting 10 feet apart on a bench in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun Park, Dr. Alfred Wong and his pregnant wife briefly remove their protective masks before tucking into their take-out dinners and talking about their days. It is a brief respite and return to normality for Wong, 38, a member of the “dirty team” at the Tuen Mun Hospital nearby. There, he is tasked with treating patients infected with the coronavirus. Wong told NBC News that he was so concerned about his wife and unborn child that he would not go any closer to her than 10 feet. “Of course, it makes sense to the brain,” Wong said. “But doesn’t make sense to the heart.” Less than 600 miles away in Wuhan — the Chinese city where the disease is believed to have originated — Benjamin Wilson has the opposite problem. A English teacher and restaurateur from Alexandria, Louisiana, he can only spend time with his wife, Lulu, 36, and 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine. “Trapped,” Wilson, 38, told NBC News. “Couldn’t leave if we wanted to.” He said that he felt like "astronauts being in space,” as they were “completely cut off and isolated" in their apartment. Read full story here. Hong Kong doctor treating coronavirus patients explains how he avoids infection March 6, 2020 01:17 Share this -





