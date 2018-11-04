Tenn. Gov: GOP's Blackburn will win Senate race by 'at least' 5 points

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam predicted that the controversial confirmation battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will help Tennessee Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn cruise in her pivotal Senate race.

While Tennessee hasn't had a Democratic senator since 1995, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen has kept it close.

A late October poll from NBC News/Marist University found Blackburn ahead by 5 percentage points among likely voters, but Bredesen sporting the higher favorability numbers.

Bredesen has long said that he could win the red state in a race that's a referendum on the individual candidates, but could lose one that's a referendum on partisanship.

But Haslam, who also chairs the Republican Governors Association, told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the brutal confirmation battle has helped to bring Republicans back to their corners even while he conceded that Bredesen "could point back to a good term as governor."

"Marsha Blackburn has run a really good race throughout this time. I think they're well positioned," he said.

"Tennessee is one of those states where the Kavanaugh hearings did change things. People realized well it really doesn't matter what you're saying. The color of the jersey you're wearing up there is really important. And I don't know exactly. But I think the Kavanaugh hearings had a five or six-point swing in Tennessee. I personally think Marsha will by at least that much."