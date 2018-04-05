Tennessee poll: Bredesen 45%, Blackburn 35%

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, raised a whopping $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 for his campaign to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, O'Rourke's campaign announced Tuesday.

The Democrat pledged to turn down contributions from political actions committees, but his uphill battle against one of the Republican Party's best-known lawmakers has attracted a national following and over 141,000 contributions, according to his campaign.

Cruz has yet to release his latest fundraising numbers. But in the previous quarter, O'Rourke outraised Cruz $2.4 million to $1.9 million, while Cruz still had more money stockpiled in the bank. O'Rouke's campaign did not volunteer how much of the haul it has on hand.

O’Rourke is going to need all the help he can get, with more than 40 percent of Texans saying they don’t even know who he is yet and even Democratic polls showing him trailing Cruz by close to 10 percentage points. Hillary Clinton came within 9 points of President Donald Trump in Texas in 2016.

There will probably be limited help from national Democrats, who are concentrating their resources on defending vulnerable red-state incumbents. And Texas is one of the most expensive states to run a campaign, thanks to its massive size and large media markets.