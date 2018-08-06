Feedback

Tense moments between judge and prosecution regarding Gates testimony

During prosecutor Greg Andres's questioning of Rick Gates, Judge T.S. Ellis stepped in a few times to question the prosecution. Andres asked Gates to tell the jury the net worth of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, one of Manafort's clients. Judge Ellis directed Gates not to answer the question and told Andres to tailor his questioning to the charges. A few minutes later, Andres was walking Gates through one of his passports. Judge Ellis spoke up and said loudly, "Let's get to the heart of the matter." "Your honor, we've been at the heart of the matter," Andres said before Ellis could finish his directive.

"Don't speak when I'm speaking," Ellis said sternly. When Andres continued his questioning, Ellis again interjected. "Let's find a way to expedite this," he said. He then called both sides to the front of the courtroom for a bench conference. When the conference ended, Ellis told Andres to continue his line of questioning and that he didn't overrule anything. Ellis had last week forbidden the prosecution to use the word "oligarch" when describing the Ukrainian businessmen that Manafort worked with. He has continually pressured the prosecution to cut shorten the length of their witness list and testimony.

by

Charlie Gile

Court dismissed, back tomorrow

Court was dismissed around 6 p.m., and will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.  Prosecutors told Judge Ellis that their initial questioning could take three more hours tomorrow, not including cross examination and redirect.

Courtroom sketch of Manafort and Gates

According to an NBC News reporter inside the courtroom, Manafort was looking at Gates "intently" as he spoke from the witness box.

Image: Rick Gates
Prosecution witness Rick Gates takes the stand during Paul Manafort's trial on Aug. 6, 2018. Bill Hennessy
Charlie Gile

Gates describes crimes he says he and Manafort committed together

Charlie Gile

Gates admits to embezzling 'hundreds of thousands' from Manafort

Gates told prosecutors that he had created false expense reports on his own behalf. He didn’t have an exact dollar amount, but estimated it to be "in the hundreds of thousands."

Gates said he had authority on some of the offshore accounts to move money, and did so through wire transfers.

He said Manafort didn’t know.

Charlie Gile

Gates says he was involved in 'criminal activity' with Manafort

Rick Gates took the stand a few minutes ago.

The prosecutor walked Gates through some biographical information and his background with Paul Manafort. Gates said that he met Manafort while he was an intern with one of Manafort's former firms. However, he didn't work with Manafort directly until he started working at Davis Manafort Partners in October 2006.

The prosecution asked, "Were you involved in any criminal activity with Mr. Manafort?"

To which Gates answered, "Yes".

"Did you commit any crimes with Mr. Manafort?" the prosecution asked.

"Yes," Gates answered.

Gates also testified that he was arrested and has entered into a plea agreement with the government. Asonye entered the plea agreement into evidence.

Gates, who usually sports a beard, looked almost unrecognizable with a clean-shaven face. He is wearing a blue suit. Neither Manafort nor his wife seemed to react when he took the stand.

The judge just called for a bench conference. Questioning should resume momentarily.

Gates now called to stand

Manafort's longtime business partner and the prosecution's star witness takes the stand. 

Charlie Gile & Michelle Dubert

Prosecution calls Paula Liss to stand — not Gates

After redirect from prosecutor Uzo Asonye and a brief recross from Downing, Laporta was allowed to step down.

Though Downing told the court that we’d be hearing from Rick Gates after Laporta, the prosecution called up Paula Liss, a certified fraud examiner and money laundering specialist. Liss is a senior special agent with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FINCEN, at Treasury.

Liss’s testimony was very brief, focusing on FBAR, or Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts.

 

Accountant Cindy Laporta on her way into court, day 5

Image: Accountant Cindy Laporta arrives to testify in court
Accountant Cindy Laporta arrives to testify during the trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort at U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug.6, 2018. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Charlie Gile

Manafort attorney says he has evidence Gates embezzled from Manafort

Kevin Downing, a lawyer for Manafort, went after Gates' credibility during his cross examination of Manafort's accountant, Cindy Laporta.

"Had you known that Rick Gates was embezzling from Mr. Manafort, would you trust anything he says?" Downing asked Laporta. She testified that even if Gates had embezzled, the accountants are usually the last to know.

Downing also asked Laporta if failure to provide requested documents could signify that someone was embezzling, Laporta said it was a possibility.

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye objected to this line of questioning, citing that it would require the witness to speculate. Judge T.S. Ellis overruled the objection because Downing said that he intends to offer evidence that Rick Gates was embezzling from Manafort.

