Test Blog Post 1 : The New Race to Build a Space-Based Internet

On Thursday, an Amos 6 satellite that Facebook had leased access on was destroyed in a launch pad explosion at Cape Canaveral, along with the SpaceX rocket that was set to carry it into orbit.

Facebook's leased space on the satellite was set to serve parts of sub-Saharan Africa and was one key piece in Zuckerberg's plan to connect the world. The other, Facebook's internet beaming drone, Aquila, is designed to fly in the stratosphere, at the edge of space.

The Amos 6 satellite would have gone into a geosynchronous orbit, putting it at about 22,000 miles away from Earth and acting as a router, allowing local entrepreneurs to sell Wi-FI to the public.