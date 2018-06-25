Texas Dem's viral campaign video closes in on 1.9 million views on Youtube

Texas House Democratic candidate MJ Hegar got quite a bit of attention last week when she released a web video portraying the different stages of her life through a series of opening and closing doors.

The cleverly-shot three and a half minute video outlines her escape from an abusive household, her career in the Air Force and her efforts to push the Pentagon to change its policy excluding women from ground combat.

Hegar describes "opening, pushing, and sometimes kicking through every door that was in my way" in the spot, which has been called one of the best of the cycle and has even won praise from "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Hegar is challenging GOP Rep. John Carter, who has held the seat for more than a decade. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates this race as "Likely Republican."

The ad has now been viewed nearly 1.9 million times on Youtube. You can check it out below.