Texas woman's tearful support of Beto O'Rourke goes viral

As has long been the case, NBC News, along with the National Election Pool consortium, is conducting an exit poll of over 100,000 total voters in the 2018 midterm elections. The consortium, which also includes ABC News, CBS News and CNN, is expected to survey approximately 85,000 in-person Election Day voters as they exit their polling places. To account for the high number of early and absentee voters, an additional 12,000 voters are interviewed by telephone before Election Day. The survey has also already interviewed approximately 4,000 in-person early voters at early voting locations in Nevada and Tennessee.

The NBC News exit poll remains the only exit poll of voters as they exit their polling place on Election Day. The NEP has continued to adapt best practices and refine the exit poll.

This year, some organizations are using polling results that adopts a different approach and it is important to know how they differ from the exit polls being conducted by NBC News and the NEP consortium. Fox News, the Associated Press, and NORC at the University of Chicago, a non-partisan research institution, have decided to conduct a combined telephone poll and opt-in online panel poll in the six days leading up to Election Day to characterize public opinion on Election Day. The AP VoteCast results are based on a pre-election poll and not an exit poll.

Pre-election surveys rely on what respondents report ahead of Election Day about whether they will vote or not, whereas the exit poll is a survey given to voters as they exit their polling place, confirming for certain that the respondents are voters.

John Lapinski is the director of the Elections Unit at NBC News, and Stephanie Perry is manager of polling.