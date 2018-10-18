text
latest posts from Latest Updates
Death Toll Ticks Up to 59 as New Details Emerge
The death and injury count has risen, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Monday evening: 59 people have died and 527 are injured.
He added 18 firearms, explosives, and several thousand rounds of ammunition were recovered at the shooter’s home on Monday, on top of the weapons that were uncovered with the shooter in his Mandalay Bay hotel room. Electronics were also seized from the shooter’s home and are being evaluated.
Authorities later said they'd found 23 firearms in Paddock's room and 19 at his home.
In addition, Clark County has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the shooting.
Hours After the Massacre, Here's What We Know and What We Don't
We're wrapping up our live blog for the day. Thanks for sticking with us.
There’s plenty we still don't know about the massacre in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 and injured more than 500. Authorities have said those numbers could increase; meanwhile, the identifies of the victims are still mostly unknown. For continuing coverage throughout the night, check NBCNews.com and tune into MSNBC.
Here's What We Know, as of Monday Evening
- The death toll ticked up to 59, while the number of injured rose to 527.
- Gunman Stephen Paddock had 19 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition and explosives in his home, according to investigators, in addition to 23 weapons found in his Mandalay Bay hotel room on the 32nd floor.
- Two Nevada gun shops confirmed that they sold firearms to Paddock in the last year and said he passed all required background checks. It's not clear whether those weapons were used in Monday's massacre.
- Paddock spent "tens of thousands of dollars" gambling in Las Vegas casinos in recent weeks, law enforcement officials told NBC News. It's unclear whether if he was winning or losing money off those large transactions.
- It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for police to locate the shooter, NBC News reported.
- There is no apparent link between Paddock and any international terrorist groups, the FBI said.
Here's Some of What We Don't Know
- Identities of many of the 59 victims.
- Paddock's motive. In interviews with NBC News, members of his family have maintained no history of mental illness, nor any religious or political motivation.
- More about Marilou Danley, said to be Paddock's companion and roommate. She was initially named as a person of interest in the investigation, but after she was located out of the country, police said they believed she was not involved. However, the sheriff said they had more questions for her.
- How Paddock fired with such power. He seemed to use a machine gun, but machine guns are hard to come by and tightly regulated.
Two Nevada Gun Shops Say Paddock Passed Background Checks
Two Nevada gun shops confirmed Monday that they sold firearms to Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock in the last year and said he passed all required background checks.
It was unknown if the weapons Paddock bought from the gun shops, New Frontier Armory in North Las Vegas and from Guns and Guitars in Mesquite, were used in the casino massacre.
Free Counseling Line Established for Victims
Magellan Health has launched a 24-hour crisis line for victims of the shooting, offering free, confidential counseling services for affected individuals dealing with grief, guilt, depression, and other feelings related to these events, the behavioral health care firm said in a press release.
Magellan's website also includes free tip sheets for things like talking with children about traumatic events.
The toll-free number is 1-800-327-7451.
See How Shooter's Position Created a Sniper's Perch
The gunman's spot on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino gave him an unobstructed and protected view of thousands at the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Las Vegas Village, and was effectively a sniper's perch, according to MSBNC law enforcement analyst Jim Cavanaugh.
GoFundMe Campaign Raises More Than $1.1 Million
A GoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for the victims and families of the massacre has raised $1.1 million in just eight hours.
“Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, who established the fund, wrote on the page.
Sisolak, also a gubernatorial candidate, said he spent Sunday night with the sheriff at a local trauma center. He kicked off fundraising with a $10,000 donation. According to the GoFundMe, the Oakland Raiders also donated $50,000.