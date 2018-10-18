Now that Gary Oldman won a Best Actor Oscar playing Winston Churchill, we should remember that this role is the ultimate in awards bait. Oldman is the first win for someone playing the prime minister, but it's worth noting that this year also saw the release of "Churchill" starring Brian Cox in the title role.

But three people have won for playing Churchill on TV, the most recent being John Lithgow in "The Crown." The other two are Albert Finney for "The Gathering Storm" in 2002 and Brendan Gleeson for Into the Storm in 2009.

Cynthia Nixon only needs to win an Oscar to finish her EGOT. Maybe someone should cast her as Churchill. It seems to work for everyone else.