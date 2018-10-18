Feedback

text

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Latino 20

Aaron Hanlon
Aaron Hanlon

text

text

Adrienne Samuels Gibbs

text

ftext

Alanna Satur

Desireé Hernández

THE CRUSADER: Desireé Hernández is not afraid to take on the U.S. government when she believes a child has the legal right to remain in this country. As Director of Legal Services for the Safe Passage Project, Hernández manages a team providing free legal representation to over 650 immigrant children facing deportation.  “There are tears and terrible stories — but there is a chance for them to have a better life." Sept. 18 

Desireé Hernández

As Director of Legal Service for the Safe Passage Project, attorney Desireé Hernández helps secure legal representation for unaccompanied immigrant children.

 Read Story

Gloria Calderon-Kellett

THE HOLLYWOOD HOTSHOT: Fans fondly remember the iconic 70s sitcom "One Day at a Time." Now, thanks to Gloria Calderón Kellett, a new generation is enjoying an updated bicultural reboot of the show on Netflix. The executive producer and co-creator mined her own Cuban American heritage to give the hit show its distinctive Latino flavor. Oct. 12

Gloria Calderon-Kellett

Netflix's "One Day at a Time" reboot is a hit thanks to Cuban-American co-creator Gloria Calderon-Kellett's incisive and endearing bicultural spin.

 Read Story

Reyna Montoya

THE ARTIST ACTIVIST: Art has the power to heal — and empower. Reyna Montoya has created a space that uses art to help young people and families cope with the impact of immigration policy, including family separation and detention.  “We tell them this is your story," says the Arizona activist. "You have the power to use it however you want."  Oct. 10

Diego Lozano

Reyna Montoya

Reyna Montoya is using her love of dance and art to help young people in Arizona cope when their lives are impacted by immigration policies.

Read Story

Lourdes Lopez

BALLERINA IN CHARGE:  You might say Lourdes Lopez has gone from prima ballerina to boss lady. As artistic director of the Miami City Ballet, she's one of the few women to hold the top position in a national ballet company, known not only for its excellence but its diversity. Born in Cuba, Lopez trained with the legendary George Balanchine. These days, her goal is to make the ballet arts exciting and accessible. Oct. 6 

Oviedo Studios

Lourdes Lopez

As artistic director of the Miami City Ballet, former prima ballerina Lourdes Lopez is one of the few women heading a national ballet company.

 Read Story

Cesar Francia

EXPORTER OF EQUALITY: While working as an aide to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Cesar Francia was encouraged to go to law school by the "Wise Latina" herself. “That changed my life — she is such an inspiration." Today, this corporate litigator volunteers tirelessly in the legal fight for marriage equality across Latin America. Oct. 11

Cesar Francia

Inspired by Justice Sonia Sotomayor to become an attorney, Cesar Francia volunteers his legal expertise to fight for marriage equality in Latin America.

Read Story

Carlos Mark Vera

THE EQUALIZER: Carlos Mark Vera is pushing to get young interns in Washington D.C paid for their work through his bipartisan campaign, "Pay Our Interns."  Too often, he believes, working class youth are shut out of positions and access because they can't afford to work for free. "Your socioeconomic status shouldn't keep you from civil service," says Vera. "That's anti-American." Oct. 9

Carlos Mark Vera

Carlos Mark Vera thinks unpaid internships exclude young working class people from getting valuable D.C. government experience, so he's worked to change this.

 Read Story

Lola Salazar

THE PHILANTHROPIST: Many of us dream of being able to give back to the schools and neighborhoods where we grew up.  Lola Salazar is doing it. Through the Salazar Family Foundation, she and her husband are using their success to create opportunities for a new generation. “When I go to the schools and I see the kids, I actually see myself in a lot of their faces,” says Salazar. “I would have loved to have known at that time there were people out there who cared — about us wanting to fulfill our dreams." Oct. 5

Lola Salazar

A proud graduate of the Denver public schools, philanthropist Lola Salazar and her husband are giving back to educate and empower families in their hometown.

Read Story
advertisement