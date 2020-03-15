'Thanks to the Helpers': Tom Hanks posts coronavirus update to Instagram

Germany tries to stop Trump from luring away firm working on coronavirus vaccine A biopharmaceutical employee at CureVac demonstrates research for a coronavirus vaccine at a lab in Tuebingen, Germany, on March 12, 2020. Andreas Gebert / Reuters BERLIN — Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine. German government sources told Reuters on Sunday that the U.S. administration was looking into how it could gain access to a potential vaccine being developed by a German firm, CureVac. Earlier, the Welt am Sonntag German newspaper reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac to the United States, and the German government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay. Read the full article here. Share this -







Second coronavirus death reported in Louisiana A 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions died on Sunday, becoming Louisiana's second COVID-19 death. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell mourned the man's loss in a Sunday morning statement, saying he was her friend. "The news this morning of a second death in Orleans Parish is deeply heartbreaking to me, personally — and is additional tragic news for the people of our City," Mayor Cantrell said. "The patient in this instance was a friend of mine, but every one of those impacted by this outbreak is someone's friend, someone's father, someone's loved one. Sadly, we have lost our second Louisianan to COVID-19. I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the family members and friends who have lost their loved one.#lalege



📰: https://t.co/ccuZW7hH2u — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 15, 2020 As of Sunday morning, Louisiana had 78 reported coronavirus cases.







First coronavirus death reported in Oregon Oregon officials announced the state's first official death due to coronavirus. A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, died from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority announced. The individual had underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. He had not traveled internationally and had no known contact with a confirmed case. There were 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oregon as of Sunday morning. Its neighbor to the north, Washington, has seen 646 cases and 40 deaths. The national death toll from coronavirus now stands at 60. We sent out an earlier tweet about Oregon's first COVID-19 fatality with a faulty link. Here is the correct link: https://t.co/LZROFQtz8v — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) March 15, 2020







The U.K. bans travel from the U.S. amid coronavirus crisis A man waits for a traveler at the international terminal of O'Hare Airport in Chicago on Friday. Scott Olson / Getty Images Hours after the White House said it would ban travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland, the U.K. has repaid the favor and banned travel from the U.S. This comes as more than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 20 confirmed to have died. And with up to 10,000 suspected cases, the British government has called for a national effort to fight the spread of the epidemic similar to the one which helped the country through the Second World War. Read the full story here







The scene in California People shop for toilet paper and other provisions at a Costco store in Novato, Calif., on March 14, 2020. Josh Edelson / AFP - Getty Images







Danish government to cover 75 percent of workers' wages The Danish government announced a new agreement on Sunday that would cover up to 75 percent of workers' wages for those whose jobs are threatened by the virus outbreak. At a press conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the initiative will initially stretch retroactively from March 9 and will last until June 9. Frederiksen also called on companies to send home staff, but to avoid firing people as a reduction measure.







Stuck in their apartments, Spaniards applaud health care workers #LOCKDOWN, night 1.

Even after Sánchez's announcement of the lockdown of #Spain, people have not forgotten to applaude medical staff from their balconies.#madrid #coronavirus #COVID19 #CoronavirusESP #AplausoSanitario #AplausoColectivo pic.twitter.com/eIWCfGAu0z — Giedre P. (@GiedreP) March 14, 2020 Despite the announcement of the lockdown of Spain "people have not forgotten to applaud medical staff from their balconies," according to Twitter user @GiedreP who filmed a round of applause for health care workers in Madrid on Saturday night. Bursts of applause are appearing on social media across Spain and also in other European countries, such as Italy, as housebound people look for ways to show their appreciation. In a TV address Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez detailed the lockdown measures — similar to those imposed in Italy — as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in infections. Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez tested positive for the virus on Saturday.







Hundreds of scientists warn U.K. government's response is 'risking lives' An empty platform at Green Park Station in London, Britain, Friday. Simon Dawson / Reuters Hundreds of scientists have warned the U.K. government that its response to the coronavirus epidemic is "risking many more lives than necessary," in an open letter on Saturday night. More than 300 academics living and working in the U.K. called for immediate measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19, criticizing the U.K.'s strategy of delaying widespread restrictions, as seen in other European countries, in a bid to achieve "herd immunity." They argued that this would put the National Health Service under even more stress as the number of infections grows throughout Europe. Health Secretary Matt Hancock however told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning that herd immunity was not part of the government's strategy and that the immediate priority was the preservation of life.






