'That's not going to bring my brother back': George Floyd's brother calls for end to violence

MINNEAPOLIS — After a week of mushrooming protests and — in some cities — looting and violent clashes with police, the younger brother of George Floyd arrived Monday at the Minneapolis intersection where his brother’s life came to an end a week ago.
Terrence Floyd cried and knelt in prayer. He offered the crowd amassed around him the family’s hopes for peaceful protests and additional arrests in connection with his brother’s death. And he ultimately led the crowd through a series of chants, including "Peace on the left, justice on the right," as if to say the two must go hand in hand.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the decision to relieve Conrad during a Monday afternoon press conference, where the deceased was identified as David McAtee. Conrad was set to retire later this month.
The two officers involved, who were either not wearing or did not have their cameras activated, have been placed on administrative leave.
New York City will be under curfew, NYPD to double its presence
Following a weekend of protests that have at times turned violent, a curfew will be imposed on New York City beginning at 11 p.m on Monday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a joint statement.
The NYPD will also be doubling its presence in the city during the curfew, focusing on areas in lower Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn "where violence and property damage occurred," the statement said.
The curfew will run from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.
"I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," Cuomo said. "The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause."
"We can't let violence undermine the message of this moment," de Blasio added. "It is too important and the message must be heard. Tonight, to protect against violence and property damage, the Governor and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew."
3h ago / 6:35 PM UTC
Image: 'Stop killing us'
5-year-old Michael Veteri stands at an intersection in Tampa, Florida, where the road remained closed during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.
4h ago / 6:00 PM UTC
Minnesota governor: 'I was breathless' watching truck drive into protest
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave additional information on what happened when a truck drove into a Minneapolis protest for George Floyd and how the protesters responded.
Courtney Kube
4h ago / 5:47 PM UTC
Nearly 67,000 National Guard soldiers, airmen activated in U.S. to respond to Floyd protests, COVID-19
As of Monday morning there are 66,722 National Guard soldiers and airmen activated in the U.S. for COVID-19 response and George Floyd protests, say officials.
The majority — about 45,000 — are on COVID duty in all 50 states, three territories, and D.C.
Just over 17,000 National Guardsmen are activated in 23 states and D.C. to respond to civil unrest. That number has more than tripled since Sunday morning, when 5,000 had been to respond to unrest in 15 states and D.C.
Claire Atkinson
4h ago / 5:46 PM UTC
Corporate America grapples with what to say — or whether to say anything at all
Corporate America has been grappling with what to say about the coast-to-coast social justice protests that rocked the nation this weekend — and whether it might be better to say nothing at all.
Amazon, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Target and BlackRock, as well as some smaller companies such as Peloton and Blue Bottle Coffee, delivered messages to their employees and the public over the weekend.
'You have to dominate': Trump lashes out at 'weak' governors, urges stronger police tactics
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at governors during a White House videoconference, telling them that “most of you are weak” after states grappled with another night of anger and unrest following the killing of George Floyd last week.
According to a source on the call, Trump was “annoyed” with the governors for their response to the protests and urged law enforcement to crack down and make more arrests. "You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” Trump said, according to the source.
Trump was described by one person on the call as “losing it,” with another saying the president called the governors “fools” and expressed anger with Democratic mayors in particular over the protests and unrest ravaging cities nationwide.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she is putting the nation's capital under an earlier curfew Monday night, moving the start time to 7 p.m. ET from 11 p.m. ET as it had been on Sunday.
"Tonight, I'm ordering another curfew in Washington, D.C. We want your voices to be heard, but we also want to protect the safety of everyone in our city," Bowser said at a morning press conference. The curfew will last until Tuesday morning but a specific time that it will be lifted was not provided.
Bowser's announcement of the earlier curfew Monday and Tuesday comes hours after a chaotic night of violent protests in downtown D.C., in which people started fires, including to the basement of the historic St. John's church near the White House, looted businesses across the city and vandalized numerous buildings.