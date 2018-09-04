There's a book about Matt Drudge on the way

Investigative reporter Matthew Lysiak has just signed a new book deal to write about one of the biggest names in conservative media: Matt Drudge.

Lysiak signed a deal for the book with his publisher, Benbella Books, he and the company confirmed on Tuesday.

There's been a lot of ink spilled about influential figures in conservative media from Infowars' Alex Jones, to Fox News' Roger Ailes, and talk radio's Rush Limbaugh, but not much is known about Drudge, a relatively anonymous figure despite his eponymous website.

DrudgeReport.com hit the national consciousness in January 1998 after he published an allegation that Newsweek was sitting on a story about then-President Bill Clinton's affair with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Back then the format looked like a word processing tool. Here's a link to the original Clinton/Newsweek story. Now, Drudge Report has one main story with a photo and giant headline and three columns of links to the most gripping stories of the day.

The website remains one of the most-read news websites, with Drudge's own website on Tuesday touting 22 million visits within the past 24 hours and some 817 million visits in the past 31 days. For many journalists, a link on Drudge means a guaranteed audience.

Lysiak, the author of "Newtown: An American Tragedy," said: "This is a man who dictated the stories we read more than any person in history. It is not just a revolution in the way we consume news. He has seized a narrative and little remains known about the guy."

Lysiak, a former New York Daily News reporter, is however having trouble reaching the man himself. He has sent a number of certified letters, he said, and reached out to friends who say they are too afraid that he'll cut them off.

The book is due out in 2019. Drudge didn't return an email request for comment.