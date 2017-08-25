Sections
Nightly News
MSNBC
Meet the Press
Megyn Kelly
Dateline
Today
Search
Search
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Email page link
Secondary Navigation
Sections
U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
MACH
Tech
Science
BETTER
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Top Ongoing
Hurricane Harvey
America's Heroin Epidemic
TV
Nightly News
Meet The Press
Megyn Kelly
Dateline
Today
Featured
NBC News VR
Your Business
Inspiring America
NBCBLK28
College Game Plan
Multimedia
Video
Photo
More From NBC
Sports
CNBC
MSNBC.com
NBC.com
NBC Learn
Re/Code
Peacock Productions
Next Steps for Vets
Parent Toolkit
NBC Left Field
NBC News works best with JavaScript turned on
Feedback
Scene From TX Grocery Line: 'No Joke'
A photo posted by NBC News (@nbcnews)
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Top stories
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Hurricane Harvey Poses Big Test for Trump
Hurricane Harvey
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Potentially 'Catastrophic' Harvey Now Major Category 3 Hurricane
BREAKING
Potentially 'Catastrophic' Harvey Now Major Category 3 Hurricane
BREAKING
Trump Likely to End DACA Immigrant Program
White House
Video
83-Year-Old Funeral Home Hardly Ever Held Services Like These Before
News
'Golden Record 2.0' Could Let Space Probe Communicate With Aliens
Space
Tracking Hurricane Harvey: Everything You Need to Know
NBC News
advertisement
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
'Please Heed Warnings' on Evacuations, Texas Gov. Cautions
Hurricane Harvey
Trump Admin Abruptly Cuts Funds for Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs
U.S. news
Billionaire Samsung Heir Sent to Jail for Bribery in South Korea
World
HIV Shouldn't Be a Death Sentence. In Venezuela, Thousands Are Dying
NBC OUT
How You Can Use Your DNA to Find a Diet That Works
Innovation
How You Can Use Your DNA to Find a Diet That Works
Innovation
Baldwin's Trump Pops in on 'SNL' Summer Show to Clear Some Things Up
TV
Want to Earn $100,000 Fresh Out of School? Choose This Degree
Consumer
Bodies of Chinese Workers Found in Pre-Incan Burial Grounds
Latino
Despite Trump's Talk, No Official Action Yet on Opioid Crisis
America's Heroin Epidemic