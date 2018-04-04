These Republicans are showing big league support for Trump

No, not all Republicans are trying to distance themselves from Trump. In fact, some are doing the exact opposite.
Indiana congressman and Senate candidate Todd Rokita is out with a new ad pronouncing his unflinching support for Trump, and criticizing his GOP primary opponents for not embracing the president. The Trump-centric focus of the primary race in the Hoosier State has some members of the GOP worried the battle could hamper the eventual nominee’s chances against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, the New York Times reported this week.
Indiana isn’t the only place where candidates are touting their MAGA credentials. Candidates locked in tough primary races in Montana, West Virginia, and other areas won by Trump in 2016 are wearing their Trump support proudly in ads and social media. And there is plenty of recent evidence (see Roy Moore in Alabama) that primary candidates who "out-conservative" their opponents can create headaches in the general.
Vulnerable GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Tuesday called for the ouster of Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt amid the flurry of controversies that have engulfed the agency head.
Curbelo is believed to be the first (and certainly the most forceful) Republican to call for Pruitt's removal. He tweeted that Pruitt's actions are an "embarrassment" and "grossly disrespectful."
Curbelo has been a consistent critic of Pruitt, who has questioned the impact of climate change and been criticized for ties to the fossil fuel industry. The Florida congressman represents the southern most portion of the United States, an area particularly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming. Fellow Florida GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, retiring after this year, followed soon after in a statement to Huffington Post saying Pruitt should be replaced.
Curbelo is also locked in a tight re-election bid and has not shied from criticizing the Trump Administration when he sees necessary.
Pruitt has come under fire for what appears to be a favorable deal to rent a Washington, D.C. apartment linked to lobbyists, as well as scrutiny for his travel and giving significant raises to close aides.
Hiral Tipirneni is hoping to be Democrats’ next Conor Lamb or Doug Jones by beating the odds in a special congressional election this month in Phoenix's conservative West Valley suburbs.
The seat’s former GOP occupant, Trent Franks, ran his last race unopposed, but was forced out by scandal and national Republicans are now spending several hundred thousand dollars in the April 24 election.
“It clearly indicates that they're concerned that they're going to lose this seat,” Tipirneni said in an interview this week. “The energy, the enthusiasm, the momentum is with us... We have a real shot at winning."
Still, the Arizona’s 8th Congressional District voted for President Donald Trump by 20 percentage points and operatives in both parties say the district is less elastic than others, given its older, predominantly white population (it’s home to the massive Sun City retirement community) and lack of Democratic voting history.
Tipirneni's Republican opponent is former state senator Debbie Lesko.
As many as three-quarters of voters are expected to vote by mail, and ballots have already been sent out, limiting Tipirneni chance to ride a surge. But she’d have another shot in November’s regularly scheduled election, which Tipirneni has said she plans to contest.
Tipirneni, a former emergency room physician and first-time candidate, declined to commit to supporting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi if elected. "I don't know who's going to throw their hat in the ring,” she said.
Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, raised a whopping $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 for his campaign to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, O'Rourke's campaign announced Tuesday.
The Democrat pledged to turn down contributions from political actions committees, but his uphill battle against one of the Republican Party's best-known lawmakers has attracted a national following and over 141,000 contributions, according to his campaign.
Cruz has yet to release his latest fundraising numbers. But in the previous quarter, O'Rourke outraised Cruz $2.4 million to $1.9 million, while Cruz still had more money stockpiled in the bank. O'Rouke's campaign did not volunteer how much of the haul it has on hand.
O’Rourke is going to need all the help he can get, with more than 40 percent of Texans saying they don’t even know who he is yet and even Democratic polls showing him trailing Cruz by close to 10 percentage points. Hillary Clinton came within 9 points of President Donald Trump in Texas in 2016.
There will probably be limited help from national Democrats, who are concentrating their resources on defending vulnerable red-state incumbents. And Texas is one of the most expensive states to run a campaign, thanks to its massive size and large media markets.
Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, says he is focused on impeaching Trump and mobilizing voters for the midterm elections… at least for now.
“The fact of the matter is we are absolutely committed to trying to, first of all, work towards the November 6th elections and second of all to engage the American people to understand how bad and how dangerous this president is,” Steyer said on MSNBC on Monday when asked about a potential White House run.
Steyer is spending millions on ads calling for Trump’s impeachment. And while the effort itself is a long shot, he’s getting a lot of attention doing it. The Daily Beast reported last week that the impeachment campaign could serve him well if he does decide to run for president. The digital efforts and fundraising in support of Democratic candidates and causes could make him a serious candidate in the near future.
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday endorsed longtime Democratic colleague Dianne Feinstein’s bid for a sixth term in the Senate.
“She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished. And she’s exactly who we need in the Senate to stand up to this Administration and its Republican allies in Congress,” Biden said in the press release announcing the endorsement.
Feinstein, 84, is facing a primary challenge from California State Sen. Kevin de Leon. De Leon is running as the progressive alternative to Feinstein, and the state’s top-two primary system means the two will likely battle all the way until the general election in November.
Unlike former President Barack Obama, who up until recently has been remained out of campaign politics, Biden has embraced his role as a high-profile surrogate. Earlier this month he campaigned for Democrat Conor Lamb ahead of his victory in a special congressional election in Pennsylvania.
The move further cements the former VP and heavily speculated about potential 2020 candidate's role as part of the establishment. How Biden navigates the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the months ahead will be interesting to watch.
Political partisans on both sides are passionate about the policies and issues that their party espouses, but it turns out that they are almost equally passionate about disliking their political opponents' views.
A new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that majorities of Democrats (63 percent) and Republicans (71 percent) say that one major reason they identify with their party is that the other side's policies are "harmful for the country."
Slightly more (76 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of Democrats) cite their own party's policies as a major reason they identify with their party.
About half of Democrats and Republicans (51 percent and 45 percent, respectively) say they identify with a party largely because they have a lot in common with others who sign on to the same political team.
And nearly four-in-ten (37 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of Democrats) say that one reason they identify with their party is that they don't have a lot in common with the other side.
Turns out the punny names you thought up for the Biden-Trump fight were all for naught.
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday reiterated that he should not have suggested fighting President Trump earlier this month, adding that the remarks were taken out of context but that he should not have gotten “in the mosh pit with this guy.”
“I shouldn’t have said what I said. I shouldn’t have brought it up again,” Biden said on a podcast interview with former Obama staffers.
The former V.P. told University of Miami students earlier this month that the now infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump brags about grabbing women made him so angry that, “If we were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
“The idea that I would actually physically get in a contest with a president of the United States or anybody else now is not what I said, and it is not what this was about, but I should have just left it alone,” Biden said in the podcast.
Though there will be no “Scranton Showdown” or “Punch Out on Pennsylvania Ave.,” the war of words is likely to continue between the president and the Democrat who continues to stir speculation about one more presidential run.
Luke Messer and Todd Rokita are both running for Senate in Indiana, they're both Republican congressmen and they maybe look a little bit alike.
A third candidate in the GOP primary, Mike Braun, is having a little bit of fun with that last part.
In a new ad, Braun carries around cardboard cutouts of the two Republicans and asks passerby to tell them apart. (Spoiler: They can't, which gives Braun an opening to talk about their records being "in politics, all their lives.")
Here's the longer digital version below. (A :30 second version is also airing in markets around the state, according to ad-tracking group Advertising Analytics)
Well, this isn't the kind of headline Republicans probably want to deal with as they head into a challenge to a potentially vulnerable Democratic Senate incumbent.
The AP reports that Rep. Jim Renacci, the GOP frontrunner to take on Sen. Sherrod Brown in the fall, failed to disclose nearly $50,000 in donations while registered as a lobbyist in the late 2000s.
The report "identified five reporting periods from 2008 to 2010 while the Ohio Republican was registered as a lobbyist when he either failed to file the required disclosure form or reported giving no political contributions when he had given." The AP also writes that Renacci failed to file the correct paperwork to terminate his registration as a lobbyist until four months after he entered Congress.
Renacci's campaign says that he never actually lobbied, was only registered as a lobbyist as a precaution and wasn't required to disclose contributions because he wasn't active. But he did file some lobbyist reports, while missing others.
Since switching from the governors' race to the Senate contest after frontrunner Josh Mandel dropped out, Renacci has taken pains to describe his "strong distaste for Washington and the political establishment."