They became parents during the pandemic — but can't show their new babies the world Jamal Gathers Sr., seen with his son Henry, has weekly Zoom sessions with his therapist to cope with the challenges of having a newborn in a pandemic. "Bourbon helps, too," Gathers joked. Sarah Cohan When Emily LaCosse gave birth to twins, she knew her world had changed. What she didn't expect was that at the same time, the coronavirus pandemic would alter everyone else's, too. LaCosse, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, had her babies March 9. When she went to the hospital to deliver them, the coronavirus still felt like a vague threat: A nurse downplayed the health risks of it, and her hospital had no restrictions on visitors. But during the five days that LaCosse and her newborns were in the hospital, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fight the growing outbreak. Schools shuttered and grocery stores began running low on essentials. Soon, there was a statewide lockdown, too. Read the whole story here.







Hospitals move to let families visit people dying of the coronavirus Rinat Vita Dishlo says goodbye to her mother, Vita Bat Sheva, dying of coronavirus at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel. Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center More than a quarter of a million people around the world have died from the coronavirus — many without a loved one by their side due to hospitals' precautions against the spread of the deadly infection. Now some hospitals are reconsidering such policies in order to allow the dying and their family members the comfort of spending some final moments together. "We can't change the fact that people will die from this virus, but at least we can give these moments of compassion to family members and their loved ones," said Avi Shushan, spokesman for the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel. Read the full story here.







More than 1,000 line up for food in Switzerland amid shutdown More than 1,000 people lined up on Saturday to get free food parcels in Geneva, underscoring the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the working poor and undocumented immigrants even in wealthy Switzerland. The line of people stretched for more than 1 km (half a mile) outside an ice rink where volunteers were handing out around 1,500 parcels to people who started lining up as early as 5 a.m. "At the end of the month, my pockets are empty. We have to pay the bills," said Ingrid Berala, a Geneva resident from Nicaragua who works part-time. "This is great, because there is food for a week, a week of relief...I don't know for next week." Swiss bank UBS has calculated that Geneva is the second-most expensive global city for a family of three to live in, behind only Zurich. While average incomes are also high, that helps little for people struggling to make ends meet. Coronavirus cases have been relatively low in Switzerland but mostly attributed to poor and overcrowded housing in cities.







Slovenian cyclists stage anti-government coronavirus protest Thousands of cyclists took over streets in the center of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, on Friday evening to protest coronavirus restrictions put in place by Prime Minister Janez Jansa's government. The cyclists sounded horns and carried banners reading: "Raise workers' wages," "Careful, the government is falling," and "Stronger together." The protest, organized by civil society groups, was the largest in recent weeks. Police fenced off parliament while a police helicopter flew above the protesters. Slovenia imposed a wide-ranging lockdown in mid-March, but the government began lifting restrictions on April 20 when car service centers and some shops reopened, while bars and restaurants have been allowed to serve food outdoors since Monday. So far Slovenia has confirmed 100 deaths.







Russia records more than 10,000 new cases for seventh consecutive day Russia recorded 10,817 new virus cases on Saturday, according to health officials, topping 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row. The new cases pushed the nationwide tally to nearly 200,000. The country also recorded 104 deaths, bringing the national total to 1,827. The country's capital Moscow and other regions have observed lockdowns since late March to try to stem the spread of the virus. The number of cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.







Pakistan begins lifting weeks-long lockdown despite another big jump in cases Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,474. Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, left for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday. The latest development comes two days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown in phases because his government was unable to financially help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families. Khan says he tried to financially help the country's poor amid the pandemic, but he was unable to support all those who lost their jobs due to the lockdown. So far, Khan has bowed to pressure from the country's powerful clerical establishment by allowing mosques to remain open, even as the number of new cases has recently increased. Pakistan warned, however, that it will reimpose the lockdown if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines.







South Korea reports 18 new cases, connected to nightclub transmissions South Korea reported 18 new cases on Saturday, a revert to confirmed cases in two-digits figures, as health workers scramble to trace contacts after detecting a slew of transmissions on Friday linked to nightclub-goers. While the country marked a third day in a row where no new deaths were recorded, according to South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a local cluster in the capital's Itaewon nightclub district were linked to a man who visited three bars last week. Some 1,500 people were in the three bars, government officials said. The South Korean government has advised on Saturday that all clubs and bars to shut down for a month in Seoul, where the relaxation of social distancing began on May 6. The new cases bring the total to 10,840 on Saturday, and the death toll remains at 256.







China says it's willing to help North Korea in fight against virus China is willing to offer support to North Korea in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese state television reported Saturday, quoting a letter from President Xi Jinping to his counterpart Kim Jong Un. "I am also very concerned about the prevention and control of the epidemic in North Korea and the health of the North Korean people," Xi said in the letter. "China is willing to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with North Korea and provide support within its capabilities according to North Korea's needs." Xi also said he was pleased that the country's prevention measures to control the respiratory illness had achieved positive results, state television reported. "I believe that with the joint efforts of China, North Korea and the international community, we will surely win the final victory in the fight against the pandemic," he said.






