'They're chanting his name ... but they didn't know him like we knew him,' Floyd's classmates say HOUSTON — On Memorial Day, Jonathan Veal was at home in Oklahoma City, getting ready to start up the grill, when he saw a disturbing video circulating on social media. It showed a black man struggling for breath under the knee of a white police officer in Minnesota. "No, no, not again," Veal remembers thinking. He felt the same sickening tightness in his chest that hits him every time a new viral video shows a black man or woman being killed by a police officer. That could have been him or one of his five children — or a friend. At first, he didn't recognize the man whose face was pressed against concrete, gasping for his mama. It wasn't until the following morning, when the name George Floyd started appearing in social media posts and news articles, that Veal, 45, made the connection. Afterward, he locked himself in his office at the leadership consulting company he owns and sat in silence, trying to process the realization — memories of "Big Floyd" rushing through his mind. Read the full story here. Share this -







Calls for racial justice reshaping media landscape Less than 24 hours after Editorial Page Editor James Bennet resigned from The New York Times, the ongoing social upheaval over racial injustice continues to force changes across the media industry. On Monday, editors at Bon Appétit and Refinery29 resigned amid staff protest over their leadership, various outlets faced scrutiny over their treatment of black staffers and one publication said it would support its journalists' right to protest. The changes come as media companies are being forced, often by their own staff, to reassess their role in the fight for racial justice, whether that means rethinking diversity inside the company or re-examining their commitment to editorial "objectivity." Read the full story here. Share this -







Los Angeles won't prosecute curfew violations Demonstrators in front of the District Attorney's office protest in Los Angeles on June 3, 2020. Frederic J. Brown / AFP - Getty Images Prosecutors in the city and county of Los Angeles said Monday they will not prosecute those arrested for curfew violations or failure to disperse in peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said her office would not prosecute those cases and City Attorney Mike Feuer said his office would take a “nonpunitive” approach that's “outside of the courts." "I believe whole-heartedly in free speech and support the right of protesters to demonstrate peacefully against historic racial injustice in our criminal justice system and throughout our nation,” Lacey said in a statement. Feuer also said Monday that his office "has developed a non-punitive approach, outside of the Court system" for all violations that do not involve violence, looting or vandalism, which he said primarily involves failure to disperse or curfew violations. The city and county of Los Angeles imposed curfews on May 30 following violence and looting, but by Thursday they were lifted. There were thousands of arrests in Los Angeles. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said last week that the majority of arrests that had been for curfew violations or failure to disperse. Share this -







Seattle police reopening streets to allow protests The Seattle Police Department announced they will reopen streets around the East Precinct on Monday night to allow protesters to march peacefully on Capitol Hill. On Sunday night, protesters took to the area surrounding the precinct to protest the death of George Floyd when a man drove into a group of protesters and shot one man, who was taken to an area hospital. Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations Tom Mahaffey sent a letter to officers that said, “The decision has been made to allow demonstrators to march past the East Precinct later today. Your safety and the security of our facilities are my highest priorities. Additional measures are currently underway to enhance our ongoing efforts to insure the security of our East Precinct and provide for the safety of all our officers.” Video posted on Twitter showed officers removing barriers and equipment from the area. #Breaking - Is @SeattlePD moving out of the East Precinct? The fencing that was being installed earlier has stopped and been moved closer to precinct and we have reports that police are moving items out of the precinct and moving trucks spotted going in and out precinct. pic.twitter.com/dMwIVbmxLP — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) June 8, 2020 Share this -







Democratic leaders clash with Black Lives Matter activists over 'defund the police' People walk on the words 'defund the police' that was painted in bright yellow letters on 16th Street as demonstrators protest on June 7, 2020, near the White House. Maya Alleruzzo / AP WASHINGTON — Painted in bright yellow letters outside the White House are the words "DEFUND THE POLICE”: A rallying cry for a movement to combat police brutality and racism that has exploded across the nation — and caused nervousness among Democrats. Protesters around the country demanding justice for George Floyd's death waved “Defund the police!” signs at rallies in major cities on a weekend when Joe Biden officially became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump this fall. As Trump seizes the slogan as an opportunity to paint his opposition as radicals who envision a world of lawlessness and anarchy, Biden and most Democrats are resisting the left's calls and floating more modest measures to curtail bad police behavior. "Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded," campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement Monday Read the full story here. Share this -







University of Alabama to remove Confederate plaques from campus The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that it plans to remove three Confederate Army plaques from their current locations on the Tuscaloosa campus. The plaques commemorated three University of Alabama students who served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War, as well as members of the student cadet corps involved in protecting the campus, the university said in a news release. The university said that the plaques, which are currently located in front of Gorgas Library, will be placed at a more appropriate historical setting in consultation with the university’s president Dr. Stuart Bell. In addition to the Confederate Army plaques, the Board of Trustees president has selected a group of Trustees to review and study names of buildings within the entire university system and report back with any recommended changes. This comes as nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd have led to the planned removal of confederate monuments in cities like Richmond, Virginia and a statue of prominent slave trader Edward Colston was pushed into a harbor by demonstrators in Bristol, England. Share this -





