'They're keeping us in the dark': Coronavirus response enrages families Kevin Connolly is one of several people with loved ones at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, where several residents of the long-term care facility and those affiliated with it have fallen ill. It's quickly become a center for the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by virus. Seven residents have died, and tests for others are pending. Some seemingly healthy residents, such as Connolly's father-in-law, Jerry Wall, 81, are still waiting to be tested for the virus that has infected more than 101,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,400. Older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions, are most at risk for complications. "I don't know why it's taking so long for those test kits to get there," Connolly told NBC News. He said health officials have not communicated effectively about what's happening at the Life Care Center. Read the full story here.







Connecticut confirms first case Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed the state's first coronavirus case Friday evening in a tweet. The New York resident, an employee of Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Tonight we learned that an employee from @DanburyHospital and @NorwalkHospital who is a resident of #NewYorkState has tested positive for #coronavirus. I'm in #Danbury now meeting with health officials. We plan on holding a news briefing at 7:30PM to provide more details. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 6, 2020 The two hospitals are both part of the Nuvance Health care system, NBC Connecticut reported. "Our multidisciplinary team across Nuvance Health is working closely together to ensure we are prepared for this quickly evolving outbreak," Dr. Valerie Cluzet, infectious disease specialist at Nuvance Health, said Thursday in a statement. "Effective communication and staying informed are both essential to prevent the spread of communicable diseases."







U.S. coronavirus testing capacity is 'not currently adequate,' expert tells Congress The United States "desperately" needs more tests to screen for the new coronavirus, a public health expert told Congress on Friday. "Testing capacity is not currently adequate, and we need more," said Dr. Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention for the Johns Hopkins Health System and an epidemiologist. "We need this as soon as we can have it." Maragakis' remarks were part of a briefing on Capitol Hill by five experts from Johns Hopkins, which has been tracking the international outbreak. While other countries have run tens of thousands of tests — South Korea has tested more than 100,000 patients — the U.S. has tested barely a fraction of that. Technical glitches and narrow criteria for who could be tested initially hampered the efforts. The test kit's technical problems have since been resolved and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines expanded. And while testing capacity has increased, promises made by the Trump administration have yet to come to fruition. Click here for the full story.







UPDATE: We have learned of 11 new confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — bringing the total number of cases to 44.



-8 of the new new cases are in Westchester County

-3 of the new cases are in Nassau County



We have expected the number of positive cases to go up as we test. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 6, 2020







SXSW canceled amid heightened coronavirus concerns The city of Austin announced on Friday that it would be canceling SXSW, the conference and festival hosted there each year. SXSW is now the latest major event to be called off over coronavirus-related concerns. The decision comes after numerous major events, including Google I/O, Facebook's F8 Developer Conference and IBM's Think conference have all been canceled across the country. In the face of these cancelations, SXSW, which had been scheduled for March 13-22, had continued to move forward with its plans, adding speakers as recently as this week. In 2019, SXSW drew over 417,000 visitors from 106 countries during its two weeks. According to a report released by SXSW, the event had a $356 million impact on Austin's economy in 2019. Texas officials announce SXSW cancelled March 6, 2020 01:19







White House changes guest rules, considers additional coronavirus precautions The White House is changing its rules for on-campus guests and considering additional precautions, including pausing White House tours and temperature checks for visitors to the White House, according to a senior White House official. All guests will have to disclose the countries they have visited in the last 30 days. That information will then be reviewed by the White House access team, which is overseen by the Secret Service, to cross-reference with any country listed with a coronavirus outbreak. Tony Ornato, White House deputy chief of staff for operations, is currently monitoring the ongoing situation and assessing the visitors policy as it relates to any changes that might be needed, the official said. Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House "will continue to reassess circumstances and adopt new processes and safe practices in line with evolving HHS, CDC & OPM guidance to include: educating staff on hygiene best practices, existing sick day & telework policies, increased cleaning routines for high-traffic areas, and asking staff to be alert to the CDC & DoS' current set of international health & travel advisories when scheduling meetings or travel, and inviting people onto the complex."







The scene in Naples A worker disinfects the church of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples, Italy, on Friday. Salvatore Laporta / LightRocket via Getty Images






