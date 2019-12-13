The third day of the markup has resumed The third day of the markup meeting is got underway at 10:03 a.m. with votes on both articles of impeachment expected to take place soon. Share this -







Rudy Giuliani spotted at the White House The president's personal lawyer and the man at the center of Trump's Ukraine affair was seen by reporters heading toward the White House Friday, just as the Judiciary Committee votes were getting underway. Spotted at the White House: Rudy Giuliani. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) December 13, 2019 Share this -







Nadler adjourns committee Following a quick committee vote to recommend both articles of impeachment for a full House vote, Chairman Jerrold Nadler has adjourned the committee meeting. Share this -







Committee votes to recommend second impeachment article against Trump The House Judiciary Committee has now voted to recommend the second of two impeachment articles against Trump for a full House vote, completing an arduous committee process for the most powerful action Congress can take against a commander-in-chief. The committee voted along party lines, again 23-17, to advance the article on obstruction of Congress against Trump. Moments earlier, the committee voted along party lines to advance the first article against Trump — abuse of power — for a full House vote. The full House is now expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break. If approved by the full House next week, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January. Share this -







Committee votes to recommend first impeachment article against Trump After a three-day markup session, the House Judiciary Committee has voted to recommend the first of two impeachment articles against President Donald Trump for a full House vote. The committee voted along party lines Friday morning to advance the article on abuse of power against Trump for a full House vote. Another vote will occur in the coming moments on the impeachment article against Trump for obstruction of Congress. The full House vote is expected next week. Share this -







Here's what we're expecting Friday once the Judiciary Committee meeting resumes At 10 a.m., the House Judiciary Committee will continue its three-day markup to consider the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — one on abuse of power and one on obstruction of Congress. The markup debate is over and no additional amendments can be offered Friday. All there’s really left to do is vote on recommending Article I and then Article II to the House floor. It’s possible, given how upset Republicans were Thursday night about the surprise move by Nadler, that there could be procedural moves by the Republicans to delay the vote. Share this -







WH counsel Pat Cipollone expected to defend Trump in Senate impeachment trial White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to argue on behalf of President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial, a senior administration official told NBC News Friday. News of Cipollone's plan to defend Trump was first reported by Bloomberg News. Read the full NBC News story here. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone exits the U.S. Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Dec. 12, 2019. Drew Angerer / Getty Images Share this -







House Republicans narrow in on potential Democratic defectors for final impeachment votes WASHINGTON — Confident that their ranks will remain united in the potential final House votes on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Republicans are turning their attention to Democrats, hoping to pressure at least a handful into joining them in opposition, according to two Republican House aides. In particular, Republicans are focusing on as many as eight Democrats who have indicated that they remain undecided on the matter, according to one aide with knowledge of the effort. Those eight are part of a group of 31 who won their seats in 2018 from districts also carried by Trump in 2016. “Some of our members will do informal outreach to Democrats on the fence they have relationships with,” a second GOP aide told NBC News. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has also been talking with some Democrats, according to an second aide familiar with the conversations. Final votes on the articles are expected next week after Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee announced suddenly late Thursday that the panel would not vote on them as planned, delaying their expected passage and angering Republicans. Read the full article here Share this -





