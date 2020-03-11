Third death in California linked to COVID-19

MGM Resorts temporarily closing Vegas buffets Las Vegas casino and hotel company MGM Resorts said Tuesday that it was temporarily closing buffets at seven properties on the Las Vegas Strip. The buffets will be closed at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur starting Sunday, a spokesman said in a statement. "These changes are temporary and will be evaluated on a weekly basis," Brian Ahern, director of media relations for MGM Resorts International said. The statement does not explicitly say whether the move was prompted by the novel coronavirus, but it comes amid a growing number of cases in the U.S. The company last week said in a statement that it was closely monitoring the coronavirus and has "taken measures to combat the potential impacts on our resorts and facilities," which includes enhanced cleaning procedures and the placement of hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas. Wynn Las Vegas has said that effective Wednesday its buffet "will have stationed culinary staff at each food station to serve our guests, which eliminates the need for guests to touch serving utensils," and that its staff is routinely cleaning all surfaces and has hand sanitizing stations at the entrance, the Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper reported. Share this -







'Dr. Phil' and 'Wendy Williams' are latest shows to cancel live audiences "Dr. Phil" and "The Wendy Williams Show" on Tuesday became the latest television shows to announce they would not have live audiences because of the spread of novel coronavirus. Both shows will remain on air, but without live audiences. "The health of our audience members, staff and crew are the priority," Carla Pennington, executive producer of the "Dr. Phil" show, said. On Monday, "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" made a similar move. Warner Bros., which tapes the "The Ellen Degeneres Show," said it is "asking all guests to confirm that neither they nor any member of their household have traveled within the past three weeks to or through a location that has been deemed 'Level 3' by the CDC." pic.twitter.com/pM3yZEitZU — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 10, 2020







No fans allowed inside college basketball tournaments for Big West, MAC conferences The Big West Conference will play its postseason college basketball tournaments with no fans in the stands, league officials announced Tuesday. The women's tournament is set to start in California on Tuesday night at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach before ending at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The men's competition begins on Thursday at Honda Center and all of these games "will be played without spectators," the conference announced. The men's title game is scheduled to be televised by ESPN2 on Saturday 11:30 p.m. ET. 🚨The Big West Conference has announced that the league's basketball tournaments will be played without spectators as a precaution for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



📰 » https://t.co/I0PtYUIqTP pic.twitter.com/Wkh8esQhzg — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) March 10, 2020 And the Mid-American Conference, or MAC, will ban almost all fans from its tournaments at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Only family members of athletes will be allowed in, the MAC said. Official statement regarding upcoming MAC Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament pic.twitter.com/reCRnnd0ML — #MACtion (@MACSports) March 10, 2020 The Big West and MAC are both NCAA conferences. The NCAA and other college conferences are still weighing spectator bans as the March Madness tournament approaches.







Coachella postponed until October due to coronavirus The organizers of Coachella announced Tuesday that the highly anticipated April music festival would be postponed until October amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. "At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella," said a statement from Goldenvoice, the company that produces the California festival. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials." The news comes just a day after Pearl Jam announced they were postponing the first leg of the band's tour, saying they had no faith that national authorities would be able to control the outbreak in the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/ppPdu7WX9b — Coachella (@coachella) March 10, 2020







Top U.S. coronavirus official: 'We can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago' Fauci: Americans 'can't be doing the kids of things we were doing' before coronavirus March 10, 2020 01:53 Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Tuesday that coronavirus will alter the American way of life — even in areas of the country that have yet to report cases. Speaking alongside Vice President Mike Pence at the White House coronavirus briefing, Fauci said, "We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago." "It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case, you have to start taking seriously what you can do now that if and when the infections will come and they will come, sorry to say, sad to say, they will," he said. Fauci urged people to follow the guidelines to counter the virus on the government's website, coronavirus.gov. "This is the minimum that we should be doing. Everybody should be saying all hands on deck, this is what we need to do," he said.







Google recommends all employees in U.S. and Canada work from home Google has recommended that all its employees in the U.S. and Canada work from home, if their roles allow, according to a company spokesperson. The move makes Google one of the biggest companies in North America to issue a blanket recommendation for employees to work from home in an effort to keep people safe from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Google has more than 114,000 employees, most of them in North America. Google's announcement was first reported by Business Insider.






