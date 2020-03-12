Third person at CBS tests positive

A third person at CBS News has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed to NBC News.

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky shared the news in an early morning call with staff on Thursday.

The company confirmed on March 11 that two staff members had tested positive for the virus, and advised staff to work from home while offices were "cleaned and disinfected."

The ViacomCBS-owned company also shifted production of its morning program, "CBS This Morning" to Washington D.C. on Wednesday.