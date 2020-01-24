Throwback Thursday? Trump posts Obama photoshop during trial As his Senate impeachment trial ran late into the night, Trump appeared to be fantasizing about simpler times — his years of complaining (without evidence) that then-President Barack Obama spied on him in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Acyh0HStm8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020 He posted a photoshopped image of Obama using a suction cup to scale the outside of Trump Tower — Mission Impossible-style — to spy on a younger-looking version of Trump. It's possible, however, he's reading this story from earlier today about the FBI's secret surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Share this -







Jeffries: Trump lawyers will try to 'distract' and 'obfuscate' Jeffries is ready for the next step of the impeachment trial: Trump's defense. "His lawyers will get up and they will try to distract, they will try to obfuscate, they may even misrepresent things — consistent with what they see from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," Jeffries told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. He said the managers intend to use the 16 hours of scheduled questioning to poke holes in the president’s attorney’s defense. Share this -







What can we expect from the defense team on Friday? Like the last couple of days, watch for the media blitz during breaks, the aggressive pushback on the impeachment managers’ arguments, and so on. But we’ll also start to tee up to the defense’s opening arguments, which will start (in some form) on Saturday. The president’s allies believe that’ll be a short day with the team getting to the heart of their argument Monday. Conversations with sources and public statements by the defense team suggest the president’s attorneys will split the arguments into several buckets, touching on the substance of the articles as well as what they see as the insufficient threshold for impeachment based on the Constitution. That point is essentially the hear of Schiff's closing statement Thursday night where he made the case that the president’s conduct meets the bar for removal because he’s putting his own personal interests above the country’s. Share this -







Schiff's closing: 'You can’t trust this president will do what’s right for this country' Schiff gave an impassioned closing argument on Thursday of the Democrat’s case against Trump’s alleged abuse of power. In his final speech of the day, Schiff gave a detailed recitation of the facts, arguing that the evidence shows how Trump pressured Ukraine, a vulnerable U.S. ally, by withholding military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for investigations into former president Joe Biden. Schiff then said that senators should consider the consequences of not holding Trump accountable and the dangers it could pose to American democracy. "How much damage can he do between now and the next election? A lot. A lot of damage,” Schiff said. He said that if Trump is not found guilty and removed, Russia or other foreign governments could interfere in the 2020 election. "Let's say they [Russia] start to blatantly interfere in our election again to help Donald Trump. Can you have the least bit of confidence that Donald Trump will stand up to them and protect our national interest over his own personal interest? You know you can't, which makes him dangerous to this country. You know you can't. You know you can't count on him, none of us can." Schiff, speaking directly a packed and attentive Senate floor with every senator at his or her desk or standing in the back, repeatedly stated that Trump cannot be trusted and is inherently self-interested. "If right doesn't matter we’re lost; if the truth doesn't matter we’re lost," he said. Schiff argued that the Ukraine scandal is a part of the president’s pattern of corrupt behavior and not a one-off issue. “You can’t trust this president will do what’s right for this country, he will do what's right for Donald Trump,” Schiff said. “The American people deserve a president they can count on to put their interests first.” He added, "If you find him guilty you must find that he must be removed because right matters, the truth matters otherwise we are lost." Schiff: ‘If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost’ Jan. 24, 2020 08:30 Share this -







Schiff appears to do damage control after Nadler's 'cover-up' remark After Nadler riled up Republicans by claiming that senators who do not support hearing from witnesses and entering documents into the trial would be complicit in a cover-up, Schiff took a different tone during his closing remarks on Thursday. "I know you have been bombarded with information all day and when you leave this chamber you are bombarded again by members of the press. There is no refuge, I know," he said. "And I just want to thank you for keeping an open mind about all of the issues we are presenting. An open mind for us and an open mind for the president's counsel, that's all that we can ask for." Schiff then took a page from Trump's book and, as the president has been saying on Twitter for months now, read the transcripts of the July call with Zelenskiy. The content of the call proves Trump abused his power, Schiff said. Schiff thanks senators for being open-minded Jan. 24, 2020 01:37 Share this -







Senators appear to be listening intently as Schiff closes the evening A packed and attentive Senate floor for Schiff’s closing. From my position in the press gallery, it appears every senator is at his or her desk or standing in the back. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 24, 2020 Share this -







'A testament to cowardice': Vindman's attorney responds to Blackburn tweet Vindman's attorney responded to Blackburn's criticizing him on Twitter: "Senator Blackburn’s renewed attack on Lt. Col. Vindman reveals her true character — she has failed to follow her oath of impartiality while serving as a juror and she continues to attack Lt. Col. Vindman, a decorated war veteran, by smearing his service to our country and his courageous act of reporting President Trump's misconduct." The attorney later added, "That a member of the Senate — at a moment when the Senate is undertaking its most solemn responsibility — would choose to take to Twitter to spread slander about a member of the military is a testament to cowardice. While Senator Blackburn fires off defamatory tweets, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman will continue to do what he has always done: serve our country dutifully and with honor.” Share this -







Crow's simple argument: There's no alternative explanation Rep. Crow said Democrats' arguments that Trump committed impeachable offenses boil down to one simple question: how else do you explain it? "You've heard a lot the last few days about what happened. How do we know that the president ordered the hold to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that would help his personal political campaign? In other words, how do we know why it happened? We know it because to this day there is no other explanation.” Crow: ‘To this day there is no other explanation’ for Ukraine funds hold Jan. 24, 2020 02:24 Crow then began to make his case: “We know it because the senior administration officials including the president's own senior political appointees have confirmed it. And we know it because the presidents own chief of staff said it at a national press conference. And we know because the president himself directed it." Share this -







Trump refers to trial as 'impeachment lite' during RNC dinner Trump on Thursday evening addressed attendees of the RNC's annual winter meeting, which is taking place at his Doral golf resort. The president didn’t spend too much time talking about his impeachment trial, but he did refer to the entire process as “impeachment lite,” according to two sources in the ballroom. This is a phrase the president has used at recent campaign rallies and he also argued that what he is experiencing now is nothing compared to the “dark days” of Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal. Apart from that, the president spent most of his lengthy remarks (80+ mins) on all things 2016, reminiscing about his victory and calling up White House counselor and former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway to the stage for a standing ovation. Share this -





