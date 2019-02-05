Throwback: Watch Joe Biden at 1983 State of the Union response

Delivering the opposition response to a president’s State of the Union address has become one of the most thankless jobs in politics today. Thirty-six years ago, that job fell in part to Joe Biden.

Then, as now, an outsider Republican president was hoping to set the table for his reelection. And then, as now, Biden was someone who was considering running for the office himself.

The then-Delaware senator only spoke for about a minute during what was then an infomercial-style video response delivered by multiple elected Democrats, but also ordinary Americans.

But notably his message then was one you might expect to hear Biden deliver today.

“We can criticize the Republicans, and we will. We think, frankly, though, it’s time we put up or shut up,” Biden said early on in the party’s official response to President Reagan’s 1983 State of the Union address.

Biden’s role was to set the table for specific policy proposals to come in the address — “some of them are very basic, tried and true. And some of them are new ideas,” he said.

“But all of them fall within a very positive and hopeful Democratic view. A vision of America that says we can rebuild to a stronger economy. we can create better and more secure jobs,” he said. “Two other themes run through all the Democratic ideas your’e going to hear tonight: opportunity and fairness — the cornerstone rights of the American people.

Click here to watch Biden's portion of the response, and here for CSPAN's coverage of the State of the Union reaction at the time, with the Democrats' pre-recorded, 30-minute response starting at around the 14-minute mark.