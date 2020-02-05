Thune says some Democrats may vote to acquit Trump Senate Majority Whip Thune, R-S.D., told NBC News that "I would not be surprised" if some Democrats voted to acquit Trump. "I think there are a couple who may be available," he said. "I’ve had some conversations with them." Share this -







Manchin says he 'agonized' over impeachment vote Manchin said he has “agonized” over how he will vote later Wednesday on the articles of impeachment. “I know my state and I know my people well,” Manchin said. “But I know this country well and I feel very strong about the decision I’ll make is going to be a very personal one.” Manchin said he has not spoken to Trump nor has he asked any other moderate Democrats how they will vote. Asked if the Senate can work in a bipartisan way moving forward, Manchin said “we have to.” “Last night did not give me the encouragement we need,” he continued. “We need to unite the country. The country needs to be united.” Share this -







Doug Jones, vulnerable Democrat, will vote to convict Trump Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, a Democrat who faces a tough re-election this year, said on Wednesday that he will vote to convict Trump. "After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress," he said in a statement, adding that, "the gravity of this moment, the seriousness of the charges, and the implications for future presidencies and Congresses all contributed to the difficulty with which I have arrived at my decision." Share this -







FBI director says 'no one has asked' for Biden investigation Appearing at an oversight hearing Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked if the president or the Justice Department has sought in any way to retaliate for the impeachment process by asking the FBI to investigate Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, or any member of Congress. Wray said the FBI will only open investigations based on the facts or the law. Nadler said, so no one asked you to do this, correct? Wray said, “No one has asked me to open an investigation” except based on the facts and the law. Share this -







Nadler says House 'likely' to subpoena Bolton House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, one of the House managers in the impeachment trial, spoke to reporters following a caucus meeting about his expectations for the upcoming Senate impeachment vote. Nadler said he thinks it's "likely" one of the House committees will subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton, one of the key witnesses Democrats were hoping to call. Bolton was an eyewitness to much of Trump's conduct on Ukraine and expressed concerns about Rudy Giuliani's involvement in Ukraine diplomacy. Bolton had said he would testify if subpoenaed but the Senate on Friday killed an effort to hear from new witnesses. Nadler didn’t give a timeframe for the potential subpoena. Share this -







Romney to make impeachment remarks at 2 p.m. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the two Republicans who voted with Democrats to call witnesses in the impeachment trial, will make remarks on the Senate floor at 2:00 p.m. ET. Share this -





