A tight Senate race in blue New Jersey. How did that happen?

The Garden State hasn't elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1972. And yet, in poll after poll, incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez has been dragged down by sky-high disapproval ratings after escaping a guilty verdict when his federal corruption trial ended in a mistrial last year.

Subsequently, as we reported last month, Menendez — who faces off against Bob Hugin, a Marine Corps veteran and the former chief of a biopharmaceutical behemoth who has spent millions of his own money on negative ads — is looking at a stunningly close race to secure a third term.

But Hugin has a major problem of his own: President Trump.

Read more about the race here, and check back later to see how the candidates fared.