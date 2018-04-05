Tim Pawlenty now officially running for governor

Tim Pawlenty is officially returning to politics.

The former Minnesota governor and 2012 presidential candidate announced his campaign for governor in a statement Thursday. Pawlenty had made it clear he was thinking about making a run at his old job after announcing he was leaving his gig as head of the Financial Services Roundtable.

"Toxic politics are dividing us," Pawlenty says in his announcement video. "I have the strength and experience to solve problems and bring us together."

The 57-year-old served as governor from 2003 to 2011. Pawlenty, a well-known name with access to plenty of donors, enters the race as a strong contender to reclaim the seat held by outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton.