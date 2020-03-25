Tips from astronauts: What's the best way to handle isolation? As many people around the globe are adapting and learning to live in confinement, those who have lived as remote as it gets have been offering tips. Astronauts like Scott Kelly, Peggy Whitson and Chris Hadfield have recently shared their advice for isolated living in the age of COVID-19. Who's the most isolated of all - & how do we deal with it? An Astronaut's Guide: https://t.co/Mheifim83I — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) March 21, 2020 Scott Kelly — who lived for nearly a year aboard the International Space Station — wrote in a New York Times opinion piece that he suggested following a schedule, getting a hobby and keeping a journal. Peggy Whitson, who has spent more time in space than any other American, said that team purpose is crucial when coping with solitude on CBS This Morning. "COVID-19 gives us a higher purpose — much like being in space does — because we are saving lives by quarantining," she said. Share this -







U.S. deaths linked to COVID-19 passes 1,000 The United States has reached a grim milestone as the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus illness COVID-19 passed 1,000 in the country, according to a count of reports of cases and deaths by NBC News. The number of reported deaths associated with the disease in the U.S. was at least 1,001 as of Thursday morning, according to that count, and there have been more than 68,100 reported cases. Johns Hopkins University, which is also tracking cases, puts the number of deaths higher, and listed 1,050 deaths in the U.S. as of around 2:30 a.m.







Man killed in Missouri wanted to bomb hospital amid epidemic, FBI says A man suspected of plotting to blow up a Missouri hospital and was killed in a shootout with FBI agents was apparently frustrated with local government action to stop the spread of coronavirus, FBI officials said Wednesday. Timothy Wilson, 36, died Tuesday in Belton, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, after members of the FBI's joint terrorism task force attempted to arrest him. The FBI says Wilson was the subject of a "months-long domestic terrorism investigation." Wilson was armed, and the shooting occurred when the FBI tried to arrest him when he arrived to pick up what he thought was a car bomb, officials said. There was no actual bomb and authorities say no members of the public were ever in danger during the investigation. FBI officials say Wilson was a potentially violent extremist known to express racial and religious hatred and antigovernment sentiment. He allegedly had been angered by stay-at-home orders designed to curb the spread of coronavirus, officials said. Read the full story here.







California man charged in scheme about bogus COVID-19 'cure' A California man was arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was a scheme to try to dupe investors using a phony cure for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 53, was arrested by the FBI and charged with one count of attempted wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement. He allegedly claimed to have personally developed a "patent-pending cure" and a treatment that prevents coronavirus infection, even though there is no specific treatment or vaccine, federal prosecutors said. Middlebrook was arrested during a meeting in which he delivered pills to an undercover agent posing as an investor, the U.S. attorney's office said. He is being held in federal custody and an initial court appearance is expected Thursday. As part of the pitch, Middlebrook allegedly claimed to one potential investor that NBA great Magic Johnson was a member of the board of directors for the purported company, which does not exist, but "Mr. Johnson confirmed to investigators that he knew nothing about Middlebrook's company," according to prosecutors and court documents.







Senate passes $2 trillion spending bill WASHINGTON — The Senate overwhelmingly passed a massive stimulus package late Wednesday night meant to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic for American workers and businesses. The bill includes billions of dollars in credit for struggling industries, a significant boost to unemployment insurance and direct cash payments to Americans. The fate of the bill now rests with the House, which House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said would not vote until Friday. The final vote was 96-0. Read the full story.







Mormon church closes all temples The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Wednesday that all remaining open temples will temporarily close due to continued concerns about the coronavirus illness COVID-19. The church, commonly known as the Mormon church, earlier this month suspended public gatherings worldwide. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Wednesday all temple activity church-wide would be suspended at the end of the day. The First Presidency said the move was made after careful consideration and out of a desire to be good global citizens. Health officials stressed the need to decrease gatherings to slow the spread of the virus. "This is a temporary adjustment, and we look forward to the day when the temples will reopen," church leaders said. Due to the continued concerns related to COVID-19, all remaining open temples will temporarily close by end of day Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Please see the article for the First Presidency's full letter. https://t.co/vrzedPP6ck — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) March 26, 2020







Trump approves disaster declaration for North Carolina President Trump on Wednesday approved a disaster declaration for North Carolina as the state grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. There have been 504 cases in the state and one death as of March 25, according to the state's department of health. In less than a week, Trump has declared disasters in New York, California, Washington, Louisiana, Iowa and Florida.







Americans coping with coronavirus are clogging toilets with wipes and T-shirts Toilet paper moves out from a cutting machine at the Tissue Plus factory in Bangor, Maine, on March 18, 2020. Robert F. Bukaty / AP The all-caps message on the new sign that went up in Redding, California, after the coronavirus came to town could not be any clearer: ONLY FLUSH TOILET PAPER. It made its debut last week on the corner of Smile Place and Russell Street after a desperate soul clogged one of the city's sewer lines by wiping with pieces of shredded T-shirt — and flushing them down the toilet, the city confirmed. Read the full story here.







'Top Chef' winner Floyd Cardoz dies at 59 of coronavirus complications Chef Floyd Cardoz. Kris Connor / Getty Images for NYCWFF NEW YORK — Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on "Top Chef," won "Top Chef Masters" and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, died Wednesday of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8. He was admitted a week ago to Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, New Jersey, with a fever and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, the statement said. Read the full story here.







Army calls on retired medical personnel to assist coronavirus response The Army is calling on retired medical personnel to help in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "The U.S. Army is reaching out to gauge the interest of our retired officers, noncommissioned officers and soldiers who would be willing to assist with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic response effort should their skills and expertise be required," it said in a message sent to retirees. An Army spokesperson said "this extraordinary challenge requires equally extraordinary solutions."






