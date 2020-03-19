Toilet paper factory ramps up production

Movie theaters request stimulus from Congress Faced with a lengthy shutdown due the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters are requesting relief from the U.S. government. The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents most of the industry’s cinemas, said Wednesday that it’s asking for immediate federal help for its chains and its 150,000 employees. The theaters are requesting loan guarantees for exhibitors, tax benefits for employees and funds to compensate for lost ticket sales and concessions. The organization said the movie theater industry is “uniquely vulnerable” to the crisis, and needs assistance to weather a near total shutdown of two to three months. John Fithian, president and chief executive of NATO, didn’t give a specific dollar amount for what the industry is seeking but said theaters could be saved for a fraction of what the airline industry is requesting (The White House has proposed $50 billion for the airlines). Share this -







Engaged couple spreads cheer by sharing roses from postponed wedding When Laura Waina and Michael Zoldan decided to postpone their Arizona wedding because of coronavirus fears, they had to figure out what to do with more than 2,000 roses they'd ordered. So they picked up what they could fit in their car and set out to donate dozens and dozens of them. Laura Waina and Michael Zoldan Courtesy Laura Waina With the help of their local news station, the Scottsdale couple learned of at least 150 people who wished to use the flowers, Waina told NBC News. "Just hearing the stories from the people that reached out to us, we feel super blessed and know that it could've been so much worse," she said. The flowers went to three people: a woman whose 42-year-old sister unexpectedly passed away and whose favorite flowers happened to be white roses; a man whose mother had passed away in isolation; and another couple had previously postponed their wedding but went ahead with a two-person ceremony this week. "We felt bad for ourselves the most at first, but after we licked our wounds for two to three days, we realized it could be worse," Zoldan told NBC News. "It was cathartic to help others that were struggling in very material ways."







China reports no new domestic cases for first time since start of epidemic For the first time since the global health pandemic began, China's National Health Commission on Thursday morning reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. The numbers from Wednesday on mainland China include 34 new confirmed cases, but the health commission lists those as "newly diagnosed imported cases." Those were mainly in Beijing, but also in Guangdong, Shanghai, Heilongjiang and Zhejiang. Deaths continued to rise in mainland China, but at a low rate. Only eight deaths were reported, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which is includes the city of Wuhan and where the outbreak began. There have been 3,245 deaths linked to the coronavirus illness in mainland China as of Thursday morning, according to the national health commission.







President Trump signs coronavirus aid bill into law President Donald Trump has signed a coronavirus aid bill that was approved by the House this week and the Senate on Wednesday, the White House said. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides free coronavirus testing and ensures paid emergency leave for those who are infected or caring for a family member with the illness. It also provides additional Medicaid funding, food assistance and unemployment benefits. The Senate's action on Wednesday paves the way for lawmakers to turn their attention to a proposal that could include direct payments to Americans. Read the full story here.







Rep. Ben McAdams is second member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced Wednesday night he has tested positive for coronavirus, little more than an hour after Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart became the first member of Congress to test positive. "On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms," McAdams said in a statement. "My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remain self quarantined." He said he has self-quarantined and conducted all meetings by phone since Saturday. "On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic," McAdams said. "Today I learned that I tested positive." McAdams says he's still working from quarantine and urges his constituents "to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC." Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020







New York City cases double in a day, now over 1,800 More than 1,800 people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, City Hall announced on Wednesday night, more than double what had been reported just 24 hours earlier. There are 1,871 confirmed cases in the five boroughs of America's largest city, according to the New York City Health Department. Just one day earlier the count had been 923 cases and 10 dead.







Tenants face eviction uncertainty A countless number of tenants and homeowners nationwide are walking financial tightropes when it comes to their economic security during the global pandemic. With the national unemployment rate potentially rising to 20 percent and high traffic crashing some states' unemployment benefits websites, the threat of soaring evictions across the country is real, housing advocates and researchers say. If city, state and federal governments don't step in now, they warn, at stake are people's homes and health if they're evicted and thrown out onto the street, which would only exacerbate a deepening public health crisis. "We're in an unprecedented historic position," said Alieza Durana, a writer and spokeswoman for the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which compiles nationwide eviction data. "I think the current moment in history is unique, but it's also giving us a moment to question what our human rights are and not take for granted: Do we really have to force people out of their homes?" Read the full story.







Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., announced he has tested positive for coronavirus, the first member of the U.S. Congress to do so in the pandemic. "On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache," a statement from Diaz-Balart's office read. "Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19." Diaz-Balart is now in quarantine in Washington, D.C., and will avoid his South Florida home to protect his wife, who is at high risk due to pre-existing conditions. "I am feeling much better," Diaz-Balart said. "However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus." I'm feeling much better. However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow @CDCgov guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/g5W5vSQIyH — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 18, 2020






