Tokyo Olympics rescheduled to start in July 2021

Facebook commits $100 million for news organizations Facebook has announced a $100 million commitment to support news organizations covering the coronavirus pandemic, bolstering last year's $300 million investment in local news. Facebook will give $25 million in emergency grant funding for local news through the Facebook Journalism Project and $75 million in additional marketing spend in select news outlets. The coronavirus pandemic has forced advertisers to cut their budgets, depriving news outlets of much-needed revenue and raising existential questions about the long-term health of the industry, particularly at the local level. Share this -







Spain surpasses China's total number of cases Spain has become the third country to surpass the total number of reported coronavirus infections in China. The country's health ministry announced 6,398 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 85,195 cases. That number is higher than China's reported 81,470 cases as of Monday. The U.S. currently has the most confirmed coronavirus cases with 142,801 infections. Italy is second with 97,689 coronavirus cases. Share this -







Israel's Netanyahu to self isolate after aide tests positive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is self-isolating after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus. The prime minister’s office said Monday that Netanyahu and his close staff would remain in isolation until an epidemiological investigation into his contact with the aide had been completed. The ministry of health and the prime minister’s personal physician would determine the day to end the isolation, Netanyahu’s office said. The announcement came as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is currently negotiating to form an emergency unity government with his chief political rival, Benny Gantz. It looks set to allow Netanyahu to retain power. Israel has recorded more than 4,300 positive cases, including 482 in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. Fifteen people have died in Israel due to the disease. Share this -







U.S. military contractor tests positive for COVID-19 on S.Korea base Another American military contractor at the U.S. Camp Humphreys base in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, officials said, bringing the total to five. The U.S. citizen is currently in isolation at his residence, off the military base, and last visited the camp on March 27, according to a statement from the United States Forces Korea (USFK). Officials said they were undertaking contact tracing to determine if anyone else had been exposed to the virus. This makes the 13th case of coronavirus for U.S. Forces in Korea, according to an NBC News count. Share this -







La-Z-Boy furloughs 70 percent of its workforce, slashes executive pay La-Z-Boy is furloughing 70 percent of its workforce and closing all U.S. factories, stores, and warehouses until at least April 13, the furniture maker announced on Sunday. In addition to cutting senior management salaries by 50 percent, and by 25 percent for other staff, the company said it will also freeze its 401(k) match. "While the decisions made were extremely difficult and we deeply regret the impact they will have on those affected and their families, they are deemed necessary as we face one of the most challenging periods in our history," said Kurt Darrow, chairman, president and CEO of La-Z-Boy. La-Z-Boy is one of the largest employers in Michigan, with around 6,800 people. Share this -







Italian doctor plays ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ after grueling shift After finishing a shift treating COVID-19 patients at a hospital in northern Italy, one doctor headed straight for the piano. Still wearing his personal protective equipment, including mask and shoe coverings, the doctor performed parts of the songs “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” by Queen, at the Ospedale di Circolo in Varese. “He could not have chosen a better song,” hospital director Gianni Bonelli told NBC News, who did not name the doctor. Italy, the worst-hit country in Europe, has recorded more than 97,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 11,000 deaths, officials said on Sunday. Share this -





