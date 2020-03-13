Tom Hanks offers update from isolation: Taking it one day at a time

PGA cancels Players Championship It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020 Share this -







Alaska identifies first case Officials in Alaska have identified the state's first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 and said that the person is a foreign national "transiting through" the state. "It was just a matter of time" before Alaska saw its first case, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said at a press conference. The positive test will be sent to the CDC for confirmation. The person knew about coronavirus and had been self-monitoring, and as soon as he developed symptoms he notified officials, Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer of Alaska, said. He self-isolated the entire time.







Wife of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for COVID-19, the official said in a statement Thursday night. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is in isolation with mild symptoms but is feeling well, the statement said. The prime minister will remain in isolation for 14 days. He will not be tested because he is not showing symptoms, according to the statement. Trudeau plans to address Canadians Friday.







Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris to close Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close through the end of the month, and Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures through the same time period over fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus. The resorts will be closed starting Monday. The suspension of cruise departures will take place Saturday. "The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period," a company spokesperson said. The hotels and retail and dining complexes will remain open. The Walt Disney Company is also asking employees at its U.S. properties who able to work from home to do so. The move comes after previous announcements that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure would close beginning Saturday morning.







NBA player Kevin Love pledges $100,000 to help Cavaliers support staff https://www.instagram.com/p/B9ph25mgJtQ







Kansas reports first death, declares state of emergency Gov. Laura Kelly announced the first coronavirus death in Kansas and announced a state of emergency. "Unfortunately, today we learned of the first COVID-19 related death in our state," Kelly said at a press conference Thursday night. "The death was of a male in his 70s in Wyandotte County who lived in a long term care facility. He had other underlying health conditions and was receiving care at a local hospital at the time of his death." "Every effort is being made to mitigate the spread of the virus, including quarantining all who are known to have been in contact with this individual," Kelly said. "The situation also demanded that I declare an emergency, which will grant my administration the ability to activate state resources and mobilize personnel where needed in the state." As of Thursday, Kansas had seven confirmed cases of the virus. The death in the state brings the national coronavirus death toll to 41.






