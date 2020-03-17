Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson out of Australian hospital

The number of reported U.S. deaths related to coronavirus jumped to 81 on Monday night, an increase of 10 within the span of a few hours. Washington state reported 6 more deaths, and Virginia, New York, Louisiana and California each reported one death. Read the full story here. Share this -







Facebook, Google and other tech giants vow solidarity to fight fraud and misinformation Seven of the biggest names in technology joined together in a statement vowing to work together closely on their response to the coronavirus pandemic. "We're helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world," the companies said. Joining the statement were tech firms that typically are heated competitors: Facebook, Google, Google-owned YouTube, Microsoft, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Reddit and Twitter. They said they were inviting other companies to join them.







Washington state may call on dentists to donate personal protective gear With increasingly dire shortages of personal protective equipment like masks and gowns in Washington state hospitals, medical professionals are raising the possibility of asking dentists to scale back non-critical procedures and donate their extra protective gear. "You can get the dentists out of the supply chain," said Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospitals Association. "No one should be getting their teeth cleaned." Sauer says her group is working with the state department of health on a possible mandate for dentists to stop non-critical procedures and donate their extra gear. Even in states where the need is not as dire, hospitals are looking to other medical facilities for supplies."There are other fields that use [protective equipment] that may be an untapped resource," said Kerry McKean Kelly, of the New Jersey Hospital Association. The American Dental Association did not respond directly to a question about dentists donating protective gear, but it released a statement Monday asking dentists nationwide to "postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks."







"Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will suspend production as concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus continue to grow. "The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops," the "Jeopardy!" Twitter account said Monday. It's unclear when production will continue. "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer and finished his first round of chemotherapy in August. With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 16, 2020







Good Business: First look as owner of @LouisVuitton @MoetUSA changes all perfume factories to mass produce hand sanitizer to be distributed for Free in France (Video: @LVMH) pic.twitter.com/0N093XrEcL — Michael Cappetta (@MCappetta) March 16, 2020






