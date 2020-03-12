Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said Wednesday night that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia, where he is reportedly shooting a movie. "We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said in an Instagram post. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated." https://www.instagram.com/p/B9nVasnBNF5 Share this -







Senate staffer tests positive A staff member in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease from coronavirus, her office said Wednesday. The person has been in isolation since starting to have symptoms, and on the advice of an attending physician, Cantwell has closed the office this week for deep cleaning, the office said in a statement. Staff will be teleworking, and her offices in Seattle and Washington, D.C., will continue to serve constituents remotely, it said. The person who tested positive has had no known contact with Cantwell or other members of Congress, the statement said.







Dow futures plunge nearly 1,0000 points as Trump speech disappoints investors Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday night after an address from President Donald Trump failed to quell concerns over the possible economic slowdown from the coronavirus. The move comes after the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended its historic 11-year bull market run by closing in a bear market. As of 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, Dow futures were down 1,032 points, indicating a loss of about 992.22 points at Thursday's open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also sharply lower. In his address, Trump announced travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 says as part of the government's response to the coronavirus. Trump also said the administration would provide financial relief for workers who are ill, caring for others due to the virus or are quarantined. These announcements were not enough for investors who were looking for a more robust fiscal response to curb potentially slower economic growth. Read the full story.







Today we informed all Twitter employees globally they must work from home to support worldwide efforts to stop the spread of #COVID19. This moves beyond our earlier guidance of "strongly encouraging work from home." https://t.co/xQ6Xa4BHg0 — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) March 12, 2020







Trump suspends travel from Europe amid coronavirus pandemic, cancels events WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. "The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots," Trump said, speaking from the Oval Office Wednesday night. "As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe." The travel ban goes into effect Friday at midnight. The restrictions only apply to foreign nationals and not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the family of U.S. citizens, the Department of Homeland Security said. U.K. citizens are also exempt. In addition to the travel restrictions, Trump also offered a series of economic relief actions meant to help workers and companies deal with the outbreak. He did not offer any new rules aimed at preventing the spread domestically, including expanding access to testing kits, increasing funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, restricting travel within the U.S. or providing resources to state health departments. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday that Trump is also canceling upcoming trips to Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin amid concern over the pandemic. Read more here.







NBA suspends all games until further notice NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 15, 2020. Stacy Revere / Getty Images file The NBA suspended all games Wednesday until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of Wednesday night's game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was canceled immediately. Read more here.







Italian soccer club Juventus player Rugani tests positive MILAN — Italian soccer club Juventus announced Wednesday that one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for COVID-19. Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country's top soccer division to test positive for the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus. Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels. The club said Rugani and "those who have had contact with him" are being isolated. It also said Rugani is not showing any symptoms of the disease.






