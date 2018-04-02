Tom Steyer says he's not looking beyond midterms

Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, says he is focused on impeaching Trump and mobilizing voters for the midterm elections… at least for now.

“The fact of the matter is we are absolutely committed to trying to, first of all, work towards the November 6th elections and second of all to engage the American people to understand how bad and how dangerous this president is,” Steyer said on MSNBC on Monday when asked about a potential White House run.

Steyer is spending millions on ads calling for Trump’s impeachment. And while the effort itself is a long shot, he’s getting a lot of attention doing it. The Daily Beast reported last week that the impeachment campaign could serve him well if he does decide to run for president. The digital efforts and fundraising in support of Democratic candidates and causes could make him a serious candidate in the near future.