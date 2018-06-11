Tomorrow is another primary day. Here's what to watch.

Tomorrow’s primaries on June 12 — in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia — won’t receive the national attention that last week’s races did. But there are some interesting contests to put on your radar screen:

Maine Governor

There are crowded Dem and GOP fields vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage, with the leading Democrats being state Attorney General Janet Mills and former congressional candidate and combat veteran Adam Cote. And the top Republicans are businessman Shawn Moody and state Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason. The general election is one of the Dems’ top gubernatorial pickup opportunities.

But there’s an inresting twist to these primaries: Maine is using ranked-choice balloting to determine who wins, and here’s how that system works: “[A] winner is only declared if a majority picks a candidate as their first choice. If not, the candidate with the lowest number of first-place votes is eliminated and second-place votes for that candidate are reallocated. The process is repeated until someone wins a majority,” the Bangor Daily News writes.

Nevada Governor

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval also is term limited, and the Democrats who are running to replace him are Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak (who’s endorsed by Harry Reid) and Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani (who’s backed by EMILY’s List and Hillary Clinton). The frontrunner on the GOP side is state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

North Dakota Senate

Democrat Heidi Heitkamp and Republican Kevin Cramer face only nominal opposition in their primaries for U.S. Senate. But it will be interesting to compare the number of primary votes they receive for what will be one of the most competitive general elections of 2018.

South Carolina Governor, SC-1 and SC-5

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster — one of Donald Trump’s early endorsers — is receiving a primary from former state health director Catherine Templeton and businessman John Warren. If no one top 50 percent of the vote, the race heads to a June 26 runoff, which seems likely. State Rep. James Smith is the favorite on the Dem side.

Another competitive race involving a GOP opponent is the primary challenge that Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is getting from state Rep. Katie Arrington, who has campaigned against Sanford for being disloyal to Trump. As we saw last week in Alabama with Martha Roby, will another Republican member of Congress who’s been critical of Trump get forced into a runoff? Or even lose?

And in SC-5, Democrat Archie Parnell — who narrowly lost in a special congressional election last year to current Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. — is again running for the seat, but he faces the revelation that he abused his ex-wife in 1973. Other Democrats are running against Parnell.

Virginia Senate and VA-10

Controversial Corey Stewart (who campaigned on Confederate monuments in 2017), controversial EW Jackson (who was the Republican nominee for Lt. Gov. in 2013) and state Rep. Nick Freitas are competing in the GOP race for the opportunity to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

And in the Dem race to take on Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va. — one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents this cycle — the top candidates are state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, former state Department official Alison Friedman and Iraq/Afghanistan war vet Dan Helmer.