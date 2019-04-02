Tonight's bellwether statewide race in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — Chicago’s mayoral runoff isn’t the only notable election tonight.

As we wrote about last week in the Meet the Press: First Read newsletter, Wisconsin today holds a statewide contest for state Supreme Court that’s considered a warm-up race for 2020.

Wisconsin could very well be the state that decides the 2020 election, and the battleground gets a test run on Tuesday.

The statewide April 2 race for Supreme Court pits Dem-backed Lisa Neubauer versus GOP-backed Brian Hagedorn (the elections are officially nonpartisan).

And it’s followed a familiar script: Neubauer and her allies have attacked Hagedorn for holding anti-LGBT views, while Hagedorn has accused his opponent of being beholden to liberal interests.

Neubauer had been outspending Hagedorn until the Republican State Leadership Committee dropped a seven-figure buy in the final week.

Worth noting: Democrats’ decisive statewide Supreme Court victory in April 2018 helped foreshadow Tony Evers’ 1-point gubernatorial victory over GOP Gov. Scott Walker seven months later, as well as Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s 11-point win.

But, of course, Trump won the state in 2016, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Ditto Walker in 2010 and 2014.

So get ready for lots of talk about Wisconsin over the next 20 months — the Democratic convention in Milwaukee, the 2020 general election contest, and even Tuesday’s state Supreme Court race.

And be sure not to sleep on another special election going on today for a state Senate seat in southwest Pennsylvania.