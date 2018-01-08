Tonya Harding hangs out with cast of 'I, Tonya'

Fellow “A Wrinkle in Time” co-star and 2018 Golden Globe nominee, Reese Witherspoon, presented the 2018 Globe’s honoree, Oprah Winfrey, with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Greeted by loud applause, Oprah Winfrey started her speech recounting Sidney Poitier making history as the first black man to win an Academy Award.

“I had never seen a black man being celebrated like that,” Winfrey said as she accepted the lifetime achievement award.

Winfrey took a moment to reflect on her own historic moment. "There are many girls watching as I become the First black woman to be given [this] award,” she said.

Speaking to the national conversation on “fake news,” Oprah shared her admiration of the press. “We all know that the press is under siege these days; but, we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth, that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice.”

Following the “Time’s Up” theme of the night, Oprah moved the crowd by encouraging those to fight against the industry’s powerful men. Promising for better days ahead, Winfrey praised victims of abuse and injustice for telling their stories, saying “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

Recognizing the magnitude of the #MeToo movement beyond Hollywood, Oprah said “each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories we tell. And this year, we became the story.”

Winfrey shared her historic moment with women who have “endured years of abuse and assault, because they like my mother had bills to pay children to feed and dreams to pursue.”

Oprah encouraged all young girls watching that a new day was on the horizon.

“And when that day finally dawns it will be because of a lot many magnificent women .. and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”